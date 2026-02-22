Three Takeaways From Oregon's Win Over Youngstown State on Saturday

The Oregon Ducks have won their second series of the season, keeping their series win rate at 100 percent. The Ducks continue to show up in a dominant way, as they defeated the Youngstown Penguins by a score of 7-0 following an 18-1 victory on Thursday and a 3-0 victory on Friday.

The Ducks did many things right, but these three things stood out the most.

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Starting Pitcher Dominance Continues

The starting pitcher dominance has continued throughout the series, as right-handed junior Collin Clarke got the start on Saturday. The talented college prospect finished his outing with six innings pitched and six strikeouts. This is identical to his teammate, Will Sanford, who finished the Friday night contest with the same amount of strikeouts, but he gave up a total of four hits, while Clarke had a better outing with only two hits being allowed.

The Ducks have done a great job on the mound this season, but it starts with their starters, who have been fantastic in the early portion. The Ducks will need this continue if they want to make a run this season.

Oregon right-handed pitcher Collin Clarke celebrates a strike-out as the Oregon Ducks host the George Mason Patriots on Feb. 14, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks Efficient With Hits:Runs Ratio

The Oregon Ducks have been able to hit the ball very well against Youngstown State, as they finished Saturday's game with nine hits. The best part about their number of hits is how many runs they were able to get across the board, as they finished the game with seven runs.

The biggest takeaway is Oregon's success and aggressive mentality when running the bases. The Ducks also finished the game with eight walks, which can help, but with a game full of hits and a seven-run showing, the Ducks have started to show a promising future moving forward.

Oregon Ducks' Suffocating Defense

The Ducks played suffocating defense, an ideal start to the season. This is something that will be a trial-and-error effort for many teams, but the Ducks are ahead of the game. They finished the contest with zero errors on the game, which is a huge step up from the other teams, but they also had a great fielding percentage, sitting at 1.000.

Oregon infielder/outfielder Jax Gimenez scores off an errant pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 20, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another key stat for the Ducks is that Oregon's defense finished the game with two double-plays. This is more important than some may think, as this helped get the Ducks off the field faster in two of the innings that were played. This allows the pitcher to stay fresher as well, which will be crucial moving forward.

The Ducks have one more game to play against Youngstown State on Sunday, as they attempt to go for a sweep and remain undefeated. This will be arguably the most important game of the weekend, as they have the chance to keep their sweep streak alive.

