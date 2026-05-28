Oregon Football Schedule Gets Baylor Twist Amid Several Changes

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon Ducks’ football schedule for 2026 and beyond is becoming clearer after a series of announcements at the end of May.

The Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers revealed they’re resuming their rivalry series in 2028, which influenced some changes for other non-conference games. The Ducks also learned their television schedule and times for their 2026 non-conference games.

Rivalry Series Impacts Two More Changes

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard during a timeout in the second half as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon State and Oregon announced on May 26 that they will be playing four games between 2028 and 2032, with a one-year hiatus in 2030. It was announced the following day that the Ducks and the Baylor Bears agreed to cancel their home-and-home series for 2027 and 2028.

The Ducks and Bears will have to wait to face each other for the first time in history. Instead, Oregon announced that it will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Sept. 11, 2027. That matchup will be the first time ever that the two programs meet.

Another change sparked by the rivalry resumption was announced with the Oregon State series. The Ducks and the Utah State Aggies are moving their 2029 matchup to Sept. 8, 2029, so that the Beavers can come to Eugene on Sept. 15.

How Schedule Changes Impact the Oregon Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning reacts from the sidelines during the second quarter against Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Ncaa Football Oregon Vs Oregon State 1977 | BRIAN HAYES / STATESMAN JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

These changes help the Ducks hold longer homestands in 2027 and 2028. The Ducks will have the Autzen Stadium crowd behind them for more of their outings, with six-plus home games in both seasons.

Oregon has had some tough road matchups in recent seasons, like playing at Penn State in 2025 and having an upcoming game at Ohio State in 2026, but just as challenging has been the number of road games.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning arrives as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks’ upcoming 2026 season features eight straight weeks without a bye during Big Ten conference action. The program’s recent move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten means more mileage for each trip and longer travel days.

Adding the Beavers back to the schedule helps the Ducks because even when they play their matchup on the road, Oregon only needs to travel less than an hour up the road to Corvallis.

Lanning and Oregon search for another College Football Playoff appearance in 2026, with hopes of winning their first National Championship. Even with big roster changes expected at the end of 2026, Ducks fans hope the program's window to compete for championships is longer under the guidance of Lanning. More clarity into the future schedule helps fans get a better idea of what the team's path to potential playoff appearances will look like beyond 2026.

Updated Oregon Ducks 2027 Schedule

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eastern Washington – Sept. 4 (home)

Coastal Carolina – Sept. 11 (home)

Western Kentucky University – Sept. 18 (home)

Maryland – TBA (home)

Michigan – TBA (away)

Nebraska – TBA (away)

Iowa – TBA (home)

Ohio State – TBA (home)

Penn State – TBA (home)

Purdue – TBA (home)

UCLA – TBA (away)

Washington – TBA (away)

Updated Oregon Ducks 2028 Schedule

North Dakota State – Sept. 2 (home)

Oregon State – Sept. 16 (away)

Indiana – TBA (away)

Minnesota – TBA (away)

Illinois – TBA (home)

Michigan State – TBA (home)

Rutgers – TBA (home)

USC – TBA (home)

Washington – TBA (home)

Penn State – TBA (away)

Wisconsin – TBA (away)

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