Oregon Football Players Create Lasting Memories For Grants Pass Kids

The Oregon Ducks are used to winning on Saturdays. But on a summer Saturday in June, four members of the Oregon football team were victorious in a different way.

Oregon safety Trey McNutt, offensive lineman Kawika Rogers, tight end Dayton Raiola and offensive lineman Ziyare Addison drove two hours south on I-5 to Grants Pass, Oregon for the annual ‘Kids Dash’ at Grants Pass High School.

Oregon Ducks Trey McNutt, Kawika Rogers, Dayton Raiola, Ziyare Addison create lasting memories for Grants Pass Kids at the annual "Kids Dash" | Makenna Bassett

More than 500 children between the ages of 2-14 lit up as the Oregon players arrived. For kids who are accustomed to watching the Ducks compete on television in electric green and yellow uniforms, seeing them suddenly show up in their hometown made the day feel even more special.

Oregon Ducks Made A Difference In Grants Pass Community

The event was free to attend and an opportunity to be “coached” one-on-one by some of the best athletes in college football. The kids ran races, did obstacle courses and drills with the players. The festive day included a vendor fair and a field of bounce houses but the crux came at the finish line.

Oregon Ducks Trey McNutt, Kawika Rogers, Dayton Raiola, Ziyare Addison create lasting memories for Grants Pass Kids at the annual "Kids Dash" | Makenna Bassett

In a vivid scene, the Ducks joined the community as they lined up for for the races, which included three heats for different ages. As the kids "dashed" to the finish line - the Ducks beamed. The script was flipped in a meaningful way, the children were the athletes for the day and the football players cheered along.

Volunteering in Grants Pass is becoming a habit for Rogers and Addison, who also participated in the 2025 event. The freshman Raiola is the younger brother of transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola and just recently arrived in Eugene. McNutt has a potential breakout season loading after the former five-star recruit had to redshirt in 2025 due to a broken leg. It's clear the younger Ducks are already buying into the program's culture of giving back.

Grants Pass is a small town of 39,300 people who take pride when the lights turn on for a Friday night football game. Many have faithfully rooted for the Ducks (or Oregon State Beavers) for decades. Grants Pass has hosted the Kids Dash for 10 years and the Oregon football team's involvement has provided a sense of inspiration that cannot be overstated.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning's Committment To Giving Back

Under coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks football program has become an ever-present College Football Playoff threat, while also prioritizing discipline and character.

Lanning doesn't just talk the talk, he has taken this offseason to help the Sam Day Foundation and its mission to raise critical funds for children’s cancer research.

"I promise you it's not going to be on your tombstone how many games you won,” Lanning said. “It's not going to be how many seats were sold in Autzen. But people are going to remember that dash in between... And those dashes should be impactful.”

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lanning has poured into a community service program at Oregon called 'Ducks Do More' totaling thousands of volunteer hours. He and the Ducks football team have built and delivered more than 600 beds for kids in the community who don't have beds. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore recently surprised a second-grade class that wrote him fan mail, by showing up to their school to thank them for the support and encouraging them to follow their dreams.

"As proud as I am of what we've been able to accomplish on the field at Oregon... I'm just as proud of the work that we've done off the field,” Lanning said as he won the 2025 Stallings Award, which recognizes outstanding leadership, character and achievement in college football.

Grants Pass Kids Dash

Oregon Ducks Trey McNutt, Kawika Rogers, Dayton Raiola, Ziyare Addison create lasting memories for Grants Pass Kids at the annual "Kids Dash" | Makenna Bassett

For the Grants Pass community, the event has become bigger than a kids race. It's a chance for families, businesses and athletes to come together through sport and genuine spirit, while children experience the joy of competing in front of a crowd. Meeting the Oregon football players adds another layer to turn the event into a lasting memory.

"Having the athletes here is often a dream come true for these kids... To see their faces light up when they get to high five or catch a ball from them it something magical. These athletes giving back is a very special part of the Kids Dash experience," said Ashley DeLaGrange, who helped organize the event.

Below are more photos from the Kids Dash and the full list of sponsors.



Grants Pass Orthodontics

Insurance Lounge

Paradux Media

Amaranthus Family Foundation

Evergreen Bank

Venessa Sealby with Rockwell Group by Exp Realty

KLDR

AllCare

Float Balloon Co.

Southern Oregon Orthopedics

Oregon Ducks Trey McNutt, Kawika Rogers, Dayton Raiola, Ziyare Addison create lasting memories for Grants Pass Kids at the annual "Kids Dash | Oregon Ducks on SI

Oregon Ducks Trey McNutt, Kawika Rogers, Dayton Raiola, Ziyare Addison create lasting memories for Grants Pass Kids at the annual "Kids Dash | Makenna Bassett

Oregon Ducks Trey McNutt, Kawika Rogers, Dayton Raiola, Ziyare Addison create lasting memories for Grants Pass Kids at the annual "Kids Dash" | Oregon Ducks on SI

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