Dan Lanning Challenges Ducks To 'Do More:' Bryce Boettcher, Kenyon Sadiq Lead Community Effort
The Oregon Ducks are making the most of their offseason after a historic season in 2024. The Ducks went undefeated in the regular season before winning the Big Ten Championship in their first year in the conference last season.
Now, they are spreading joy and connection throughout the entire state of Oregon.
On a beautiful summer Saturday, eight members of the Ducks football team drove two hours south on I-5 to Grants Pass, Oregon for the annual ‘Kids Camp’ at Grants Pass High School. Waiting for the Ducks with big grins, was more than 500 kids, ages 3-12, jumping with excitement.
“It's a great day to get out and see the community, not only in Eugene, but in Grants Pass as well. You get to interact with fans and people in the area. It was a great time,” said Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
Inspired, the kids got to meet the heroes they cheer on every Saturday during the fall. The Ducks proved wrong the idiom "don't meet your heroes" that suggests meeting idols may lead to disappointment. The Ducks players were very engaging and warm with the children and often creating fans out of the parents, too.
Oregon senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher, tight end Kenjon Sadiq, transfer offensive lineman from USC Emmanuel Pregnon, center “Poncho” Iapani Laloulu, offensive lineman Kawika Rogers, wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, defensive back Brandon Finney and offensive lineman Ziyare Addison all made the trip.
“It's an honor and a privilege.. It really meant a lot for me to come out here and to give back to the kids. One of my favorite parts of off-season is being able to hang out with the guys. Recently me and a couple of the boys went down there to Blue pool and hike. Just being able to bond everybody off the field, make some connections and networking with others,” said Poncho.
The event was free to attend and an opportunity to be “coached” one-on-one by some of the best athletes in college football. The kids ran races, did obstacle courses, tackling drills and pass and catch drills with the players. The major sponsors were the Oregon Athlete Foundation and Grants Pass Orthodontics.
It’s an event that hits home for an undisputed leader of the Ducks - Boettcher is a Eugene-native with a spectacular journey of grit and hard work. Boettcher made Oregon history as the first ever winner of the Burlsworth Trophy, presented to the nation's most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. A dual-sport standout at Oregon in football and baseball, Boettcher joined the football team in 2022 and became the leading tackler for the Ducks as a senior.
Boettcher named philanthropy as a highlight of his offseason… and was also quick to mention his love for the weight room ahead of his final season as a Duck.
"My favorite part of the offseason is probably lifting weights, getting big and strong since I don't have to cut weight for baseball,” said Boettcher.
Grants Pass is a small town of 39,149 people - a prideful, close-knit community that loves when the lights turn on for a Friday night football game. Many have faithfully cheered on the Ducks (or Oregon State Beavers) for decades. The Oregon football team visit provided a sense of inspiration and acknowledgment that cannot be overstated.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has led Oregon to a terrific 35-6 overall record while posting double-digit wins in each of his first three seasons, all while prioritizing making a difference off the field.
"As proud as I am of what we've been able to accomplish on the field at Oregon... I'm just as proud of the work that we've done off the field,” Lanning said as he won the Stallings Award, which recognizes outstanding leadership, character and achievement in college football.
Lanning has poured into a community service program at Oregon called 'Ducks Do More' totaling more than 3,000 hours over the last few years. His challenge for the team is to be a difference. He and the Ducks football team have built and delivered more than 600 beds for kids in the community who don't have beds.
“I’m talking about the players cutting the wood, screwing the beds together... You want to be humble real quick, deliver a bed and put it together for somebody who's been sleeping on the floor or on top of their clothes,” Lanning said.
For some Ducks, like the Hawaii-native Rogers, community involvement helps Oregon feel more like home.
"It felt good so good to give back. Growing up in (Kauai) Hawaii, I loved giving back to the community. Being able to give back (in Oregon) - It was an honor. I appreciate everybody inviting me. I really loved it. It was awesome,” said Rogers.
Count it as an offseason win for the Ducks football team and the Oregon community.
Below are more photos from the Kids Camp.