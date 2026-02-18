Oregon Four-Star Running Back Turns Heads With Recruiting Update
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks are still looking to add to their 2027 recruiting class this offseason.
But in the process, the program remains hard at work when it comes to building a foundation for the 2028 class as well. The Ducks have yet to land a commit in 2028 but are taking the necessary steps forward to assure that they change that potentially as soon as this offseason.
Oregon Sets Visit With Four-Star Running Back
According to an announcement on X, four-star running back Tahmere Brown has set a visit date with Oregon for Thursday, March 12.
A product of The Pennington School in Pennington, N.J., Brown clearly has interest in the Ducks, as he's making a cross-country trip from the east coast to Eugene.
Oregon originally offered him in March 2025, meaning it will be over a year since he was first offered by the Ducks that he will finally take a visit with the team.
Unsurprisingly, Brown has received a slew of other offers from programs like Tennessee, Ohio State, USC, Florida State, Penn State, Florida, North Carolina, Pitt, West Virginia, Syracuse, Rutgers and many more.
Expect more teams to join this list as the 2028 cycle continues to heat up in the coming months.
Brown revealed on social media that he will also be taking trips to visit UCLA (March 10) and USC (March 11) before finishing off the trip to the west coast by heading north to Eugene.
Brown is the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey, the No. 2 running back in the class and the No. 32 overall player in the 2028 cycle, per 247Sports' rankings.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Texas Four-Star Running Back Recruit
MORE: Oregon Ducks Freshman Puts Nation On Notice With New Ranking
MORE: What Dante Moore's NFL Draft Decision Means for Oregon's Season
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Rutgers a Team to Watch for Tahmere Brown?
As a native of New Jersey, Brown could elect to stay home and play for Rutgers.
According to On3, this certainly could be a possibility for Brown, who currently has a 43.1 percent chance to choose Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights are not exactly a recruiting powerhouse, so landing Brown would be a major win for the program.
Oregon's Current 2027 Recruiting Class
With the 2028 cycle still a bit too far out of range to put much focus on, the attentions remains directed toward what the Ducks will continue to do in the 2027 recruiting class.
Oregon still has a long way to go before completing its 2027 recruiting class, but the foundation is already being built.
The Ducks have landed commitments from talents like four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett along with players like three-star offensive tackles Avery Michael and Drew Fielder, three-star linebacker Sam Ngata and three-star running back CaDarius McMiller.
Oregon also received a prediciton from On3 recently to land a commitment from four-star running back Noah Roberts, who could immediately become the top commit in the Ducks' 2027 group if he ends up choosing Oregon.
Zach Dimmitt is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He also is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for NFL on SI sites like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow zachdimmitt7