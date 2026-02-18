Oregon Four-Star Running Back Turns Heads With Recruiting Update

The Oregon Ducks are still looking to add to their 2027 recruiting class this offseason.

But in the process, the program remains hard at work when it comes to building a foundation for the 2028 class as well. The Ducks have yet to land a commit in 2028 but are taking the necessary steps forward to assure that they change that potentially as soon as this offseason.

Oregon Sets Visit With Four-Star Running Back

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

According to an announcement on X, four-star running back Tahmere Brown has set a visit date with Oregon for Thursday, March 12.

A product of The Pennington School in Pennington, N.J., Brown clearly has interest in the Ducks, as he's making a cross-country trip from the east coast to Eugene.

Oregon originally offered him in March 2025, meaning it will be over a year since he was first offered by the Ducks that he will finally take a visit with the team.

Unsurprisingly, Brown has received a slew of other offers from programs like Tennessee, Ohio State, USC, Florida State, Penn State, Florida, North Carolina, Pitt, West Virginia, Syracuse, Rutgers and many more.

Expect more teams to join this list as the 2028 cycle continues to heat up in the coming months.

Brown revealed on social media that he will also be taking trips to visit UCLA (March 10) and USC (March 11) before finishing off the trip to the west coast by heading north to Eugene.

Brown is the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey, the No. 2 running back in the class and the No. 32 overall player in the 2028 cycle, per 247Sports' rankings.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Texas Four-Star Running Back Recruit

MORE: Oregon Ducks Freshman Puts Nation On Notice With New Ranking

MORE: What Dante Moore's NFL Draft Decision Means for Oregon's Season

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Rutgers a Team to Watch for Tahmere Brown?

As a native of New Jersey, Brown could elect to stay home and play for Rutgers.

According to On3, this certainly could be a possibility for Brown, who currently has a 43.1 percent chance to choose Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights are not exactly a recruiting powerhouse, so landing Brown would be a major win for the program.

Oregon's Current 2027 Recruiting Class

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With the 2028 cycle still a bit too far out of range to put much focus on, the attentions remains directed toward what the Ducks will continue to do in the 2027 recruiting class.

Oregon still has a long way to go before completing its 2027 recruiting class, but the foundation is already being built.

The Ducks have landed commitments from talents like four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett along with players like three-star offensive tackles Avery Michael and Drew Fielder, three-star linebacker Sam Ngata and three-star running back CaDarius McMiller.

Oregon also received a prediciton from On3 recently to land a commitment from four-star running back Noah Roberts, who could immediately become the top commit in the Ducks' 2027 group if he ends up choosing Oregon.