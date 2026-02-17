Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class Full of Hidden Gems

The Oregon Ducks are quietly putting together a very strong recruiting class for the class of 2027. The Ducks finished their last recruiting cycle ranked at No. 3 in the country according to On3 for the class of 2026, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are still searching for their first ever No. 1 overall recruiting class. The Ducks have now received five commitments for the class of 2027, with three offensive players and two defensive players set to join the ranks.

The Ducks' received the commitments from two different offensive tackles. Three star offensive tackle Drew Fielder committed to the Ducks'. Fielder, who plays high school football at Servite High School (Anaheim, California) checks in currently at 6-6 and 280 pounds as a junior. While Oregon’s offensive line as of now isn't in dire need of a reboot after the signing of five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, Fielder can provide depth at a key position.

Ducks Receive Commitment From Four-Star Running Back

New Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples talks with running back Jordan James during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.

The Ducks' also received a commitment from four-star running back Cadarius McMiller. The Ducks were able to sway the Texas native away from in-state programs who had geography on their side such as Texas A&M and Baylor. McMiller, who plays high school football at Tyler High School, has recorded stats that are video-game like.

McMiller rushed for 939 yards and 17 touchdowns in just 11 games as a junior. McMiller will also be a great receiving-back option for the Ducks and new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, as the four-star commit also recorded 11 catches for 189 yards and three touchdowns.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

Oregon also holds a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett, who recorded 55 solo tackles and three sacks in his junior season for Thompson High School (Alabama). The Ducks' were able to fend off offers from Baylor and Florida State in the race for Pritchett’s commitment.

Oregon received a commitment from three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael. Michael was heavily recruited by multiple Big Ten teams and received offers from USC, UCLA, Nebraska, and Michigan before committing to the Ducks'. Michael is the No. 34 ranked offensive tackle in the country and his 6-5 frame will transfer well to the collegiate level.

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Former Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Haloti Ngata (R) stands with members of his family during a ceremony honoring his entry into the team's Ring of Honor at halftime of the Ravens' game against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium.

Oregon’s most heartwarming commitment is Sam Ngata, the son of Ducks' legend defensive lineman Haloti Ngata. Sam Ngata is the No. 4 ranked athlete out of Utah and is a four-star athlete according to Rivals 247. Ngata will hope to follow in his fathers footsteps and become a hometown hero when all is said and done.

The Ducks' are just getting started in their recruitment for the class of 2027, but their five commitments so far should excite Oregon fans as coach Dan Lanning and his staff are once again recruiting the best athletes across the country to come play in Eugene.