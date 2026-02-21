There are multiple Oregon Ducks projected to be selected early in the 2026 NFL Draft, but two Ducks on the offensive side of the ball are ranked among the best at their position in this class.

Kenyon Sadiq, Tight End

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq talks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Mike Renner of CBS Sports, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq is the top ranked tight end in the 2026 draft class. Here are Renner’s top five tight ends in the class.

1. Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon Ducks

2. Michael Trigg, Baylor Bears

3. Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M Aggies

4. Max Klare, Ohio State Buckeyes

5. Josh Cuevas

The 20-year old Sadiq is coming off a career year in Eugene where he had 51 receptions for 560 yards and touchdowns. For his three-year career with the Ducks from 2023-2025, Sadqi hauled in 80 receptions for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns. In his breakout 2025 season, Sadiq was named First-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Tight End of the Year.

Renner describes Sadiq as being built like “a jumbo running back” and also gave comparison to an active tight end in the NFL in Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. As a rookie in 2025, Fannin had 72 receptions for 731 yards and six touchdowns. That’s not a bad player to be compared to for Sadiq.

The former Oregon tight end is likely the Ducks' best chance at a first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

MORE: Five-Star Recruit Tyran Stokes Turns Heads as Decision Nears

MORE: Oregon Fans Will Love Latest NFL Draft Prediction For Kenyon Sadiq

MORE: Texas Receiver Opens Up On Oregon Offer And What Comes Next

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Emmanuel Pregnon, Interior Offensive Lineman

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other Duck on offense that is ranked top five at their position in this draft class is offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon. Pregnon is ranked by Renner as the No. 5 best interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class. Here is Renner’s full top five.

1. Francis Mauigoa, Miami Hurricanes

2. Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State Nittany Lions

3. Connor Lew, Auburn Tigers

4. Chase Bison’s, Texas A&M Aggies

5. Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon Ducks

Pregnon started his collegiate career with the Wyoming Cowboys from 2020-2022 before he transferred to the USC Trojans. After two seasons at USC, he transferred to Oregon for the 2025 season. Pregnon thrived with the Ducks. In 2025, he was named a First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten.

Can Ducks Break Program Record For Players Drafted?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have a realistic shot to break the program record for most players selected in a single NFL Draft when the 2026 NFL Draft begins on Apr. 23. Oregon has broken the program record for most players drafted in each of the past two drafts. This would be the third in a row.

The current program record was set last season when 10 Ducks were drafted. Not only has Lanning recruited at a high level and gotten closer to a national championship in his first four seasons at Oregon, he has continuously been able to develop his players for the next level.

Recommended Articles