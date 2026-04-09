Oregon Fans Will Love What Jeremiah McClellan Said About Dropping The Football

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan didnt mince words after the Ducks' 7th spring football practice. He delivered a line that will get Oregon fans talking and reveals an inside look into his mindset as the rising redshirt sophomore looks to keep the momentum of a breakout season in 2025.

"I'd rather die than drop the football, yes, sir," McClellan said.

Oregon Ducks Jeremiah McClellan Dan Lanning Dante Moore evan stewart iverson hooks gatlin bair dakorien moore nil injury | oregon ducks on si darby winter

McClellan clearly has a high level of accountability and obsession with the game... two things that bode well for quarterback Dante Moore as he looks for his next go-to target in 2026.

McClellan also addressed the chemistry he is building with Moore, his growth in understanding the playbook and the competitive edge within the Ducks' receiver room. Oregon could have one of the best receiver units in 2026 with McClellan, plus a healthy Dakorien Moore and a Evan Stewart all returning.

McClellan's comments on Moore, Stewart, and incoming receivers Iverson Hooks (transfer) and Gatlin Bair (freshman) are notable.

Everything Jeremiah McClellan Said After Practice

McClellan on making a leap in year two:

"I would say for me, the biggest leap I would say is understanding the playbook, understanding the concept of the playbook, how the quarterback wants to run it, how he wants to see and things like that. So understanding the playbook. Then where I want to grow at this year is reading defenses, reading different coverages, pre-snaps, and things like that."

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

McClellan on where Dakorien Moore has most improved from last year:

"I would say his leadership. He's using his voice way more than last year. Him being a leader on and off the field, that's what I would say he's grown the most at, for sure."

McClellan on the next step the offense needs to take:

"I would say the next step is that explosiveness... I would say it starts with, it starts with Dante and starts with Coach Lanning. Um, that explosiveness right there that you can see from us."

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

McClellan on transfer receiver Iverson Hooks:

"Fast, quick, twitchy, amazing person. Amazing personality. Comes in every day ready to work. Great hands. Great player overall."

McClellan on relationship with Moore, who he has traveled with this offseason:

"The trust, just me knowing that the ball is going to be there and me trusting him that he's going to get the ball in the right spot and know where I'm going to be at. It's really amazing."

McClellan on Drew Mehringer getting promoted from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator:

"I loved it. Coach Mehringer is an amazing person. He was tight end coach last year and still is an amazing person. So he's continued to grow and he's continued to throw the ball and run the ball too. So I love it."

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McClellan on incoming freshman Gatlin Bair (fresh off his mission) and now-healthy Evan Stewart:

"They're hungry, I would say. Both of them was hungry. Both of them didn't play football last year, so both of them are hungry to get out there on the field. Gat, he's an amazing player. He's learning the playbook really fast and things like that. And Stu, he's Stu. He's been Stu. He's always been Stu. He's good. And he's getting back to where he left off at."

McClellan on if Bair's speed - set state records in both the 100-meter (10.15) and 200-meter (20.56) races:

"You can definitely see that speed on the field, especially whenever he's running off the ball and stuff like that. So he's really fast, really fast."

McClellan on Dante Moore's advocacy for mental health:

I would say it's amazing, and Dante made it to where it's not a, I would say, like a weird question to talk about in the locker room. So we all talk about it, and we all are comfortable enough to get vulnerable with each other if we need

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) at Autzen Stadium | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

McClellan on receivers pushing each other:

"Amazing. You got to come and bring your A game every single day. So it just makes you want to come in and work and compete every single day because, you got other dogs in the room that are coming to compete too."

McClellan on moving around with receiver room depth:

"I would say a lot (of moving around), and it helps us out a lot just because we all can play multiple positions, and it's hard to go all three of us at the same time. So, yes, sir, it helps us out a lot."