Dan Lanning Sees Tez Johnson Traits in Oregon Transfer Receiver

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning opened up on transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks, saying he shows some of the same traits Oregon loved in former Ducks star Tez Johnson, pointing specifically to his speed, twitch, ability to get in and out of breaks and success on option routes from the slot.

The comparison hits hard for Oregon fans, as Johnson was a beloved fan-favorite in Eugene before taking his talents to the NFL, where he currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) during a senior recognition ceremony before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

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The Ducks have completed six of their spring football practices and stand outs are beginning to emerge. With quarterback Dante Moore electing to return to Eugene instead of entering the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was a projected top-5 pick, the Ducks' offense has a chance to be electric this season.

Moore's weapons includes a new receiver in Hooks, let's dive into Lanning's comments about the transfer.

What Dan Lanning Said About Iverson Hooks

Hooks transferred from UAB and is fresh off his best season yet, totaling 927 yards and seven touchdowns on 72 receptions. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound receiver is an Alabama native and has two seasons left of eligibility, just as Johnson did when he left Troy for Oregon. Hooks' size is another obvious comparison to Johnson, but when asked about the two, Lanning dived into the traits that are similar.

“I think we saw some of the traits that we love to see in the slot. And obviously, Tez is a slot that did really well for us here. And immediately, I think it's easy to say, ‘Okay, there's some similarities there.’ And there certainly is. But what the similarities are is the speed, the twitch, the in and out of brakes, the ability to win on option routes," Lanning said.

Pike Road's Iverson Hooks (1) points to a line of fans in the end zone on October 22, 2021. 1022 Pike Road Vs Greenville | KIrsten Fiscus / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lanning also revealed Hooks' nickname that hints at the role the Ducks already envision.

"We call him 'Strap.' The more that Strap gets comfortable going out there to win routes, the more that we're going to have an opportunity for him to have success. It has to continue to get physical at the point of attack. That's somewhere that he can improve for us, but overall, he's a playmaker, he's dynamic ability, similar to Tez," Lanning continued.

The Ducks have a long history of making certain slot receivers into stars, and Hooks could be the next with certain improvements made.

Sounds like hopes are high for “Strap” to emulate the quickness and route running traits that made Johnson so effective, but Lanning also made clear Hooks still has to develop the physical edge and consistency to fully claim that role. Ducks fans hope Hooks can step into the slot receiver role, move the chains consistently and provide an occasional deep threat.

Tez Johnson Comparison

Johnson didn't just break Oregon program records, he also became a chain mover and a quarterback’s safety valve. With Moore losing his two top receiving threats, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and receiver Malik Benson to the 2026 NFL Draft - there is an opening for someone to step up in the Ducks offense to be a dependable go-to for Moore. Will that be Hooks this season?

Sep 6, 2025; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; UAB Blazers wide receiver Iverson Hooks (0) runs after a first quarter catch against the Navy Midshipmen for a touchdown at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Hooks has great footsteps to follow in Johnson. In just two seasons, Johnson cemented himself as one of the most productive receivers in Oregon history, setting the program’s top two single-season reception marks with 86 in 2023 and 83 in 2024. He surpassed 2,000 career receiving yards, finishing with 2,080, and totaled 20 touchdown catches, tied for eighth all-time at Oregon.

His 1,182 receiving yards in 2023 rank third in single-season program history, and his consistency stood out even more with six career games of 11 or more receptions, the most ever by a Duck.

Ducks Electric Receiving Corps

Hooks' commitment also continues a strong trend in the portal under Lanning. Last season, the Ducks added former Alabama and Florida State wide receiver Malik Benson, who led the Ducks in receiving with 43 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns. Hooks could be the Ducks' next exciting transfer receiver.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Hooks joins a Ducks' wide receiver room has the potential to be one of the best in college football next season. Oregon returns a trio of star wide receivers that includes Jeremiah McClellan, Dakorien Moore, and Evan Stewart. Other exciting newcomers include top recruits Gatlin Bair (from 2024 class, fresh off of his mission), Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton.

Oregon continues to evaluate its receivers throughout the spring in Lanning's fifth season as head coach. The Ducks will have three spring football practices each week through April, leading up to their annual spring game on April 25. The spring game will be a great chance to see Hooks in an Oregon uniform for the first time.