Oregon Fans Will Love What Jordon Davison Said About His Injury

Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison detailed what he went through with the shoulder injury that ended his 2025 season and it became clear the setback was about much more than missing the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Davison quickly became a Ducks fan-favorite as he burst onto the scene as a true freshman. The Mater Dei High School product scored a team-high 15 touchdowns in 2025, which is tied for the second-most in Oregon freshmen history. Then, a broken collarbone interrupted his season at an unfortunate time.

Oregon Ducks jordon davison freshman USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Dante Moore Jayden Maiava injuries rivalry schedule time big ten playoff | oregon ducks on si darby winter

Now, he is poised for an explosive 2026 as the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning look to make another playoff push. Davison's comments about the injury reveal three things that could be a huge deal for Oregon's offense next season.

3 Takeaways From What Jordon Davison Said About His Injury

First, Davison's comments show just how tough he is. He broke his collarbone very early in the quarterfinal playoff win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Orange Bowl and still played the rest of game and finished with 15 carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

"It actually happened really early in the game. I had a idea that something was wrong with my shoulder, but I wasn't sure what it was until after the game. It was just kind of lingering," Davison said after Oregon's 12th spring football practice.

Second, the comments highlight Davison's impressive maturity. Missing the Peach Bowl devastated him, but instead of checking out mentally, he stayed engaged and tried to help his teammates however he could.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

"I was devastated not to be able to play in the Peach Bowl, just not being able to be there for the guys, on the field physically, but just trying to stay mentally engaged," Davison said.

This matters for a young player expected to be one of the leaders of Oregon's offense in 2026 with a new-look running back room. It's clear that Davison knows how to lead through adversity and is always looking for ways to grow.

"I learned that I'm a real kind of like isolated person sometimes. And sometimes I just need to get out and do more stuff. And I started to do that.. and just learn new stuff about myself," Davison said.

Last but not least, Davison confirmed he is on track in his rehab and continuing to push forward in trusting his shoulder. This is an exciting confirmation of just how dangerous Oregon's running backs room could be this fall.

New Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples talks with running back Jordan James during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

"The running back room this year, it's another good group, and we've been pushing each other every single day, and Coach Samp, he's been on us hard, and he's been getting us better for sure," Davison said.

Davison already proved he can produce at an elite level. Now, after battling through injury, overcoming disappointment and growing from the experience, he looks ready to become something even bigger: one of the emotional leaders of Oregon's offense.

Oregon's Exciting Running Backs

Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples called the Ducks' running back room the most connected and most fun unit he's ever coached in the latest Oregon 'Meet The Flock' video.

Oregon running backs Jordon Davison, left and Dierre Hill Jr. warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The position group does look a lot different as the Ducks lead back from 2025, sixth-year senior Noah Whittington is headed to the 2026 NFL Draft and Makhi Hughes transferred to Houston. Jay Harris (Kansas State) and Jayden Limar (Washington Hurkies) also entered the transfer portal.

Davison and fellow running back Dierre Hill Jr. have a close friendship, push each other and clearly are becoming the identity of Oregon's next generation at running back.

Along with Hill Jr., Davison, is transfer Simeon Price, incoming freshmen Tradarian Ball and Brandon Smith is Da’Jaun Riggs, who is working back from injury and poised to be enter the competition.

Ducks fans have a chance to watch the running backs when the annual spring game kicks off on Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network and admission to the game is free.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.