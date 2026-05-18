Oregon Lawsuit Against Dakoda Fields Shows Business Side Of Transfer Era

The transfer portal situation surrounding former Oregon Ducks cornerback Dakoda Fields is still unfolding, as Oregon is suing Fields for alleged breach of contract.

Fields is now with the Oklahoma Sooners but his decision to enter the portal appeared to have come at a surprise for Oregon and its coaching staff, including coach Dan Lanning.

Oregon Green Team defensive back Dakoda Fields intercepts a pass indended for wide receiver Jurrion Dickey during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Transfer Situation For Dakoda Fields

Oregon was preparing for a tough road matchup vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes when reports emerged that Fields was entering the portal after spending two seasons in Eugene. When asked about it, Lanning didn't mince words, making the exit feel unusual.

“He didn't come to work today. We haven't talked to Dakoda. So I guess that's the way it goes nowadays," Lanning said.

Fast forward to May 2026, and documents first reported by the Daily Emerald allege that Fields agreed to pay the University $39,882.30 to be released from his contract after transferring. The agreement included a $10,000 discount if the payment was made by April 20, 2026, but the payment was allegedly not received by the deadline. Fields paid $29,882.30, and the University is now seeking the additional $10,000, plus interest.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bigger picture about the lawsuit is how sometimes a transfer turns into a rare public example of how contract terms and player exits are still being ironed out in today’s college football portal era.

While some might see the $10,000 as minor in the larger landscape, Oregon’s lawsuit makes clear that the university is treating the agreement, and the missed deadline, seriously.

The "business side" of the transfer era is not about playing time or depth charts. This story shows the more complicated side that takes away from the field: payment deadlines, settlement agreements and schools enforcing those agreements in court.

Fields has three years of eligibility remaining.

A product of Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, CA., Fields was a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. He chose Oregon over offers from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers and many more.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Fields didn't appear in a game as a freshman and utilized his redshirt. In 2025, he played in Oregon's season-opening win over Montana State in August, posting just one tackle, but did not have an impact beyond that.

Oregon's Outgoing Transfers

The Ducks' 2026 transfer class ranked No. 25 in the nation: Oregon saw 30 players depart and added 13 transfers for the 2026 cycle.

Of the 30 outgoing transfers, only a small group had some starts. In 2025, linebacker Blake Purchase, now at Ole Miss, started two games. Defensive lineman Tionne Gray, now at Notre Dame, started three. Running back Jayden Limar, now at Washington, also made three starts. Beyond that, the departures were largely depth pieces or players seeking expanded roles elsewhere.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning recently earned the nickname, the Transfer Portal King. Lanning and the Ducks have had the most transfers selected in the NFL Draft since 2023 over teams like Miami, Ole Miss, and LSU.

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Lanning disccused to keys to being successful in this ever-changing college football landscape.

“I always feel like being honest and transparent is key to having success," Lanning told Amaranthus. "And sometimes it's not always the message somebody wants to hear, but if they hear the truth and they know you're telling the truth, then they can lean in on that. And we've had a lot of success being honest with our players.”

Those comments are telling as Lanning's honesty is clearly a strength of the Ducks but Oregon also has clear expectations in return: or at the very least, sticking to the agreed upon financial contract.

The Ducks are now charging towards their offseason summer workouts. Oregon's fall football camp will likely begin at the beginning of August before its first game on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos in Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.