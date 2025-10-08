Ducks Digest

Are Oregon and Miami Headed Toward a Dan Lanning - Mario Cristobal Playoff Clash?

Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are 5-0 and ranked No. 3 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll. The team right ahead of them at No. 2 are the Miami Hurricanes led by former Ducks coach Mario Cristobal.

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on against the South Florida Bulls during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are out to a 5-0 start this season and are ranked No. 3 in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll. Only the Ohio State Buckeyes and Miami Hurricanes are ranked above them. No. 2 Miami is led by former Oregon coach, Mario Cristobal

Could there be a matchup between Lanning and Cristobal in a potential College Football Playoff matchup? Cristobal laid the groundwork for Oregon’s toughness but Lanning has taken it to a higher gear... a collision in the playoff would be must-see TV.

Cristobal vs. Oregon in College Football Playoff?

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal leads practice during Fall Camp for the Ducks. Eug 082021 Crisbobal 03 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cristobal was Oregon coach from 2018 through 2021. He had a record of 35-13 in Eugene, leading the Ducks to two Pac-12 titles and a Rose Bowl win. Following their loss in the 2021 Pac-12 championship game to the Utah Utes, Cristobal left Oregon to take the vacant head coaching job at Miami. 

Cristobal is from Miami and played for the Hurricanes from 1989 through 1992. He is now tasked with getting the Hurricanes back in national title contention and is off to his best start this season since taking the job. Cristobal has a record of 27-16 with Miami. 

He has not yet faced Oregon since leaving. There could be a lot of mixed emotions from Ducks fans if his Hurricanes were to play Oregon in a potential playoff matchup. Cristobal did steady the ship at Oregon, but left abruptly to the dismay of many in the fanbase. 

With both teams ranked this high, a playoff matchup is very much in play. When Oregon and Miami would meet in the playoff would depend on seeding. If the playoff were to begin right now (it's only week 7, we know) Oregon and Miami would probably meet late in the bracket, or even in the national championship game.

Oregon Hires Dan Lanning

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to players in the fourth quarter as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the departure of Cristobal, Oregon hired then-Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to be their head coach. Lanning was the leader of a historically good Bulldogs defense that won back-to-back national titles in 2022 and 2023. 

Lanning is now in his fourth year with the Ducks. He has a record of 40-6 with Oregon, which is his first college head coaching job. Oregon has got better in each year they have had Lanning. In 2022 they went 10-3, 2023 they went 12-2, and 2024 they went 13-1. 

In 2025, Oregon remains undefeated with their sights set on the first football national championship in school history. To do that, they just might have to get through Cristobal’s Hurricanes.

Lanning has been all Ducks fans could have asked for in a coach with what he has done since taking over, but it would sting if Cristobal ended up being the one to knock them out in a playoff game.

Top Title Contending Teams 

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Will Smith Jr. (53) tackles Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 4, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon and Miami are two of the biggest contenders to win the national championship this season. Here are the teams with the best odds to win it all according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ohio State Buckeyes: +425

Oregon Ducks: +500

Alabama Crimson Tide: +700

Miami Hurricanes: +750

Georgia Bulldogs: +900

This isn’t completely reflective of the teams ranked in the Top Five of the AP Top 25 Poll. 

1. Ohio State Buckeyes 

2. Miami Hurricanes 

3. Oregon Ducks

4. Ole Miss Rebels

5. Texas A&M Aggies

