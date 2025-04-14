Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning's Chance At Historical NFL Draft Isn't 'Luck'
The Oregon Ducks have a great chance to make history and break the program record for most Ducks selected in an NFL Draft this year. In the 2024 NFL Draft, there were eight Ducks drafted which set the program record. In the 2025 NFL Draft, many mock drafts have as many anywhere from 9 to 12 Ducks drafted.
What's causing the jump? Ask Oregon coach Dan Lanning's team why and the reason is clear.
Lanning's mode of operation and mindset develops elite players into professional athletes. Former Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson has first-hand experience.
"If you look at Lanning and what he's done, every year we've had more and more people drafted," Ferguson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "That's not by luck or on accident. That's the work that he's put in with us in the classroom. Coach Lanning obviously has done a great job developing guys and bringing in new guys, with the portal and getting a lot of elite talent to come to Eugene and make them better."
Ferguson enjoyed Oregon Ducks Pro Day as a chance to impress NFL scouts but also a great opportunity to spend time with his former teammates. It's a special group of players who shocked much of the country to win the Big Ten Championship in their inaugural season in the conference.
"A lot of them are like family to me," Ferguson said. "So being able to keep up with those guys and then obviously everyone's rooting for each other. We're definitely going to break that record."
They are a confident group, evidenced by Ferguson's record-breaking prediction.
Oregon has had a first-round pick in five straight NFL Drafts, with Bo Nix (2024) following Christian Gonzalez (2023), Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022), Penei Sewell (2021) and Justin Herbert (2020).
In the 2025 NFL Draft, many analysts consider former Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. as first round selections.
Every season under Lanning, more Ducks are drafted. This trend didn't start at Oregon, however.
In 2021, Lanning was defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs and led the team to a historic NFL Draft with a tremendous eight defensive players drafted.
Lanning has coached 28 players drafted to the NFL since 2021.
As far as when Ferguson will be drafted, his agent predicts day two, which is rounds 2-3. Ferguson has met with the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers. He also had dinner with New York Jets tight ends coach Jeff Blasko in Eugene after Oregon Ducks Pro Day.
Former Oregon receiver Tez Johnson is one of the 12 Ducks who were invited to the NFL Combine this year. Johnson does not mince words when it comes to how Oregon prepares its athletes for the NFL.
"If you have any dreams of going to the next level, this is the school you want to be at," Johnson told Amaranthus. "There's no other school you want to be at other than here. A lot of schools, you have a lot of distractions around you. But in Eugene, it's football all day."
Ferguson, Johnson and (potentially) many more Ducks will continue the next chapter of their football career at the NFL Draft, which will take place from April 24 to April 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Ferguson interview is linked below.