Players of the Game: Offense

Once again, the Ducks offense struggled to find a win against a mediocre Pac-12 team. This time it took 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat the Golden Bears, who haven’t won a single game against an FBS team this year. Despite struggling throughout the game, Oregon’s offense found a way to pull off the win. Here are the three players of the game for the Ducks offense.

Travis Dye - Running Back

Due to a season-ending injury to CJ Verdell, more expectations have fallen upon Travis Dye. While it would be impossible to make up for this critical loss, the junior has done his best to fill the void.

Dye had an explosive game against California, which included turning 19 carries into 145 yards. He also accounted for the only Oregon touchdown in the first half when he broke through Cal’s defense and found the endzone on an 11-yard score..

But Dye’s efforts weren’t just seen on the ground. He also had seven receptions making up 73 yards, leading the team in both rushing yards, receptions and receiving yards. With 454 total yards on the offensive side of the ball, Dye accounted for just under half of the yardage for the Ducks.

For the season, Dye’s numbers now grow to 680 total yards of offense, with 527 yards on the ground and 153 reception yards. He now has three total touchdowns for the season. With the amount of carries he is getting now, he will be a player that is paramount to Oregon’s success.

Jaylon Redd - Wide Receiver

Jaylon Redd proved once again that he is ready to make the big plays when he is needed. Down 17-10 in the fourth quarter, the Ducks desperately needed something to get them back in the game. They found that when quarterback Anthony Brown found Redd for a 20-yard touchdown strike to tie the game up.

The senior receiver was able to jump up and corral a bullet pass from Brown. He held onto the ball despite feeling pressure from two Cal defenders.

Redd now has accounted for two touchdowns this season in important times. His first was a 63-yard touchdown reception against Arizona to give the Ducks a spark to start the game.

While he has only five receptions over the last three games, he has scored off of two of them. Oregon will hope that he can continue to be a clutch player when the Ducks need someone to make a play.

Devon Williams - Wide Receiver

Devon Williams also proved to be an important player for the Ducks once again. He was able to make a couple of impressive grabs against Cal, including a couple of first down conversions.

With four receptions for 67 yards, he has doubled his season totals. The USC transfer has yet to find the end zone this season but has continued to be a reliable weapon for Oregon. This season, he now has eight receptions for 115 yards.

He was a big-play receiver last season who hasn’t gotten as many targets and was somewhat buried on the organizational chart to start this year, but the sophomore receiver will hope to continue to grow into the game and keep improving his offense.

Oregon’s offense will hope to drastically improve before the Ducks head to LA to face off against UCLA this Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

