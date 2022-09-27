Dan Lanning met with reporters on Monday evening to give his final thoughts on Oregon's win over Washington State and preview the team's week 5 matchup with the Stanford Cardinal.

Below are some notable quotes, as well as the video of the press conference.

Opening statement: "All right back at it. First off want to just congratulate Coach Ulmer and coach Abel on their big wins with soccer and volleyball this past weekend. Always fun to see other sports do a really good job as well. They have home games again this week that we're excited to see. Also wanna thank just everybody in the Pac-12 this past week for taking the time to honor Spencer by painting the tick marks. I think that's a really neat way to commemorate and remember a guy that obviously means so much to us. All that being said, I said most of my thoughts right after the game, but excited to be able to walk away from a tough environment and a tough start with a win. Really proud of our guys and their resiliency and how they finished that game. Certainly a lot of stuff for us to grow on and looking forward to playing a team that I have a lot of respect for and a coach that I have a lot of respect for in Stanford this week."

Question: "In recent years they've been a pretty tough and unique preparation compared to the rest of the league. Do you see anything like that on film so far as you get into 'em?"

Lanning: "Yeah, they are certainly different. They have their own footprint and they're a different team to prepare for and some of the packaging and personnel groups you have to get ready for--the way they just play the style of play that they have is different. And again, they've had a lot of success obviously over the last few years. We were able to hit on some of that history today with our team and I think our guys are really familiar with the success that Stanford's had in the past and have a lot of respect for that team."

READ MORE: Has Bo Nix turned a new leaf in Eugene?

Question: "With an 8 pm kick how does that change your schedule to kind of make sure you guys are up and ready to play that late at night?"

Lanning: "We do a few different things. We kind of have all these schedules mapped out in advance based on when our kick is back to when we go to bed the night before. What that timing looks like, having an activation lift that we do the day of the game. So there's a few things that we do a little bit different, just with a little bit later kickoff."

Question: "Are you appealing DJ's targeting call?"

Lanning: "Yeah it's been appealed and it's been denied."

Question: "Couple of updates in terms of personnel, since Byron's missed a couple of weeks, just how close is he to returning? We haven't seen a lot of Caleb Chapman, and with Steven Jones is that kind of a longer term for him?

Lanning: "Not sharing anything on Steven. Continue to evaluate where we're at on Byron. When he's able to do everything in practice and we feel comfortable about his health, then he'll definitely be a guy that I think can help us and contribute for us. Chap I think is close to being able to make some significant--help us out there on the field. He's certainly healthier now than he has been, so his role can grow if he's able to get it done in practice for us."

READ MORE: Oregon's Mase Funa named Pac-12 defensive lineman of the week

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE