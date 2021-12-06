Oregon Players and Recruits React to Mario Cristobal's Departure

Numerous players and recruits in the Oregon community took to social media Monday morning to react to the news.

The Mario Cristobal era in Eugene is over. After being promoted from offensive line coach to head coach at the end of the 2017 season, he's headed home to take over the program at Miami.

With the news making the rounds Monday morning, players and commits in Oregon's 2022 class shared their reactions to the news.

Ty Thompson-Quarterback

Bennett Williams-Safety

Jeffrey Bassa-Safety/Linebacker

Braydn Swinson-Edge defender

Isaah Crocker-Wide receiver

Kelvin Banks-2022 OL commit (Houston, TX)

Stephon Johnson Jr. -2022 WR commit (DeSoto, TX)

Trejon Williams-2022 Safety commit (Portland, OR)

Ben Roberts- 2022 DL Commit (Salt Lake City, UT)

Devon Jackson-2022 LB commit (Omaha, NE)

Gracen Halton- 2022 DL commit (San Diego, CA)

Jahlil Florence-2022 DB commit (San Diego, CA)

Sir Mells- 2022 DL Commit (Henderson, NV)

Landon Hullaby-2022 safety commit (Dallas, TX)

Jordon Scott-Former DL

