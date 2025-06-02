Oregon Ducks' Ra'Shaad Samples Leading Charge For Four-Star Recruit Noah Roberts
Currently sitting with the No. 27 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports' rankings, the Oregon Ducks are at a pivotal point on the recruiting front as they look to fill out their 2026 class and build out the foundation for their 2027 recruiting class
The Ducks have their eyes set on one of their top targets in four-star running back Noah Roberts, who has Oregon as an early leader in his recruitment.
Roberts spoke with On3 about what stood out to him about the Ducks during his visit earlier this year.
“The facilities are good, but what stood out to me about Oregon was the coaches. Coach Dan Lanning, he’s really connected with everybody. All the coaches get along well. It’s like a big family there. I really like the family-like atmosphere in Eugene," Roberts said.
The No. 4 running back and No. 1 player in the state of Arizona according to 247Sports rankings, Roberts credited Oregon running back coach Ra’Shaad Samples and their relationship as being a key factor in the Ducks' pursuit of him.
“I knew Ra’Shaad Samples prior to him going to Oregon from Arizona State,” Roberts said. “He was at Arizona State when they offered me in eighth grade, so I knew him previously. Our relationship has grown since he’s been at Oregon.”
Greg Biggins of 247Sports is extremely high on Roberts, comparing him to Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, a fellow Arizona native.
"Complete back with speed, power and contact balance. Has both initial burst and quickness with the top end speed to run away from a defense...Runs with power and doesn’t shy away from contact and always finishes his runs falling forward. Could be the top prospect in the state right now as a rising junior and the best back to come out of Arizona since Bijan Robinson," Biggins said.
Samples has been arguably one of the most under the radar assistant coaches in the country with ability to develop and recruit at a high level. This offseason, Oregon was able to retain Samples after overtures from the Dallas Cowboys for their running back coach vacancy as well as Sam Houston State's head coaching vacancy.
The Ducks have had legit success recruiting the running back position during Lanning's tenure. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon landed four-star running back Jordon Davison, who finished as the No. 12 running back in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The Ducks also went out and acquired Tulane transfer running back Makhi Hughes, who ranked as the No. 9 back in the transfer portal.
The 2024 recruiting cycle saw Oregon bring in three-star running back Da'Juan Riggs. In 2026, Samples and the Ducks hold a commitment from four-star running back Tradarian Ball. Will Roberts be the next talented running back to commit to the Ducks?