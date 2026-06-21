Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Goes Global With Unique Billboard in Japan

The Oregon Ducks have run Heisman Trophy campaigns for athletes in the past, famously starting with a billboard for former Oregon star Joey Harrington in New York.

Now, the Ducks have gone global when it comes to current quarterback Dante Moore, and the school is certainly marketing Moore as the star that he is.

Moore recently reposted a photo on his Instagram story of a billboard of himself in Shinjuku, a hub of Tokyo, Japan. The billboard of Moore was then shared by the Ducks' social media accounts ahead of Oregon's trip to Japan.

Dante Moore's Instagram story of his billboard in Shinjuku, Tokyo | Dante Moore Instagram

Moore, Oregon coach Dan Lanning, and a few other Ducks stars will be traveling overseas to help teach the fundamentals of the sport while also helping to grow the game of American football in Japan. The official name of the event is the Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club. Here are the seven Ducks that will be attending with Lanning from June 25-27.

Quarterback Dante Moore

Wide receiver Evan Stewart

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore

Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan

Tight end Jamari Johnson

Running back Jordon Davison

Running back Dierre Hill Jr.

Dante Moore's Heisman Trophy Chances

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Might this billboard in Tokyo, Japan, be the start of Oregon's Heisman Trophy campaign for Moore? The quarterback already has an impressive NIL portfolio that includes deals with Nike, Raising Cane's, and Facebook, but his star power is seemingly only growing. While voters for the award may not reside in Japan, the Ducks' message of "Yes, there's Moore!" may be the program's go-to slogan for the quarterback's final season of college football.

"Moore poise. Moore vision. Moore speed. Moore touchdowns. Moore Moore. Yes, there's Moore!" the caption on Oregon's post reads.

The only Oregon quarterback to actually win the award is Marcus Mariota in 2014, but Moore might have the best chance to become the second winner of the prestigious award in program history. The Heisman is an individual award, but it often requires a great team performance throughout the season in order to win over enough Heisman voters. Luckily for Moore, the Ducks should be able to support his campaign on the field as well as off of it.

Instead of entering the 2026 NFL Draft as a potential first-round pick, Moore decided to spend one more year at Oregon alongside a few key returning players like wide receiver Evan Stewart, tight end Jamari Johnson, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, and Oregon's starting defensive line: Bear Alexander, Teitum Tuioti, Matayo Uiagalelei, and A'Mauri Washington.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei celebrate a sack by Tuioti as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The roster has some question marks, like at offensive line and linebacker, but the Ducks appear primed for another run at the College Football Playoff after coming up short the past two seasons.

According to FanDuel, Oregon's odds to make the CFP are -300, and the Ducks have the fourth-best odds to win the national championship at +800 behind Ohio State (+550), Notre Dame (+650), and Indiana (+750).

Meanwhile, Moore's Heisman odds currently sit at +1300, tied with Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover. Moore, Sayin, and Hoover all trail Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Miami quarterback Darrian Mensah at +1100, followed by Arch Manning at +800, and then CJ Carr, the favorite at +750.

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