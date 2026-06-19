Dakorien Moore's NIL Partnership Hints At Oregon Ducks Star Power

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore is gaining momentum on and off the field, with an NIL partnership that adds to the excitement surrounding a potential breakout sophomore season in 2026.

Moore's NIL partnership with NXTRND, a popular athletic and sports equipment brand, puts him among college football's most marketable stars. NXTRND just released a new back plate and Moore stars in the video with trendy visuals and dance moves.

Oregon Ducks Dakorien Moore | Jake Bunn, Oregon Ducks on SI

Dakorien Moore's NIL Partnership With NXTRND

Along with the new release, NXTRND sports an entire page of "Moore's Gear" - eye-catching skull gloves in black/yellow and green/yellow, a yellow/green/black mouth pieces, wrist bands and more.

The NIL deal is notable due to the small and elite group of NXTRND's athletes. Joining Moore is Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Chris Henry Jr., and Miami Hurricanes receiver Malachi Toney. NXTRND didn't just have Moore in the social post, they have built an entire athlete page around him that highlights his on-field talents.

Unanimously rated as the No. 1 receiver in the 2025 recruiting class, Moore showed he was ready for the spotlight and the pressure as a true freshman. Since arriving in Eugene, Moore's national profile has continued to grow, which is a benefit in the Ducks' recruiting pitch to other five-star prospects.

Moore's NIL deals also include Red Bull, FaceBook, Nike and Legends. Moore became the fourth college athlete to ever sign an endorsement deal with Red Bull, along with Texas quarterback Arch Manning, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Per On3, Moore's NIL valuation is estimated to be $712,000, which is the 17th-most among all college football receivers and 9th-highest on the Ducks team. Dante Moore ($3 million) and Stewart ($1.5 million) are the Ducks with the two-highest NIL valuations. An NIL valuation does not report deals signed, instead it does projects the annual fair-market value of an athlete's earning potential.

Oregon football wide receiver Dakorien Moore competes in the men's long jump during the Oregon Team Invitational track and field meet at Hayward Field April 17, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On social media, Moore boasts 215,000 followers on Instagram, 140,000 followers on TikTok and 23,000 followers on Twitter/X.

Another unique NIL opportunity awaits Moore.

At the end of June, Moore will take flight as one of the seven Ducks who will travel to Tokyo, Japan, in June for a historical NIL event - the Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club. Moore will also be joined by coach Dan Lanning, quarterback Dante Moore, wide receivers Jeremiah McClellan and Evan Stewart and running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. to Japan.

Dakorien Moore's Health And Relationship With Dante Moore

While the Texas-product's personal brand is thriving, 2026 is shaping up to be a pivotal one for Moore.

As a freshman, he developed into a reliable target for Dante Moore, totaling 34 receptions for 497 yards and three receiving touchdowns. However, his production was hampered by a knee injury. He missed the last four games of the regular season and during Oregon's three College Football Playoff games, Moore caught only six passes.

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Good news is, Moore said he feels 100 percent healthy during Oregon's spring football practices.

Healthy and more continuity with Dante Moore, could be a dangerous combination for opposing Big Ten defenses. Dakorien Moore has spoke openly about how much he learned in his first season in Eugene and the maturity he feels he gained.

"Mostly, you come in, you hear a lot of guys say that five-star stuff don't matter. You ain't nothing that you did in high school. You got to re-establish your stuff. So that was kind of proving that to me a lot. We got here. Being that this is Oregon, we have talent everywhere, big guys working hard everywhere. So they was kind of like feeding that into me," Moore said.

Moore's comments are notable as he enters a sort of "prove it" year. He shed light onto the relationship he has with Dante Moore.

"So last year, when I first got here, Dante was one of the first ones to talk to me. We had to have the same last name. So he reached out to me and stuff like that, and he been pushing me ever since. He was the first one getting me with all the older guys and stuff like that, with throwing outside of practice. So being that I got hurt, he wanted me to have that confidence back in myself. So he's kind of like getting me, like more targets working me back in, being that I couldn't really, like, finish the season off strong that I wanted to last year."

Ducks fans will be eager to see more of the Moore-Moore connection when Oregon hosts Boise State on Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. in Autzen Stadium.

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