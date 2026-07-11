Oregon Gaining Momentum Over Ohio State for Four-Star Quarterback Recruit

The Oregon Ducks hope to eventually find their next Dante Moore-esque star at quarterback.

Five-star quarterback recruit for the 2027 class Will Mencl is already fueling post-Moore buzz. Yet, he's not the only quarterback who could fill the shoes Moore eventually leaves behind in Eugene.

Now Oregon is receiving an early leg up on its next potential "Moore," who also happens to be a strong contender to land with Big Ten rival, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Who Oregon is Going After and Starting to Win Over

New Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, oversees the first practice for the 2022 season for the Duck football team, Eug 0310222 Uo Football 01 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon is aggressively prioritizing landing four-star quarterback recruit from Moreno Valley, California, Josiah Boyd.

The star from Vista del Lago High is already the state of California's No. 3 overall prospect per Rivals, while also ranking No. 7 per 247Sports. The former national recruiting outlet also labeled him as the nation's second-ranked overall passer for the 2028 class.

The Buckeyes are the current favorite to land him, with a 51 percent chance per On3/Rivals' prediction machine. But national recruiting analyst for Rivals Adam Gorney pulled back the curtain on where the Ducks stand with Boyd, which will fire up Oregon fans.

"Oregon and Ohio State have the edge in Boyd's recruitment. [But] the Ducks could be sitting right at the top since he’s taken multiple visits there, [plus] position coach Koa Ka'ai has been down to see him in Moreno Valley, and the connection there is very strong," Gorney said.

It appears that Oregon, with coach Dan Lanning and his quarterback coach Koa Ka'ai, is aiming to pull off a massive class of 2028 recruiting win during July, including right before Boyd plays his junior high school season down in California's Inland Empire.

How Josiah Boyd Already Looks Like an Oregon Quarterback

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws downfield during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boyd passes more than the proverbial eyeball test as a still-growing 6-4 quarterback.

The right-handed quarterback throws with a soft touch and tremendous arc that sails softly into the hands of his wide receivers. But Boyd can launch the pigskin deep without needing to pump fake it, which is very rare for quarterbacks in his age group.

Boyd looks comfortable and poised even when there's an oncoming rusher. He doesn't resort to panic throws and makes defenses pay for coming after him. He's strong at shedding sack opportunities too, as he'll force the second and third rusher to finish him off but still lobs the football deep for the completion.

Finally, Boyd can create in chaos just like Moore, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Kansas City Chiefs three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes. The Moreno Valley talent hurts defenses with his legs too, which can hand Lanning plus offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer a future RPO (run-pass option) element should Boyd choose Oregon.

Oregon Must Fend Off Other Powerhouses

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State isn't the only school Oregon must beat out as it gains steam for Boyd.

His local university, USC, is prioritizing Boyd, especially with the Trojans' own passer Jayden Maiava likely joining the same NFL Draft class as Moore soon. Arizona State, out of the Big 12, is one more West regional power aiming to win Boyd.

Alabama and Kentucky, the latter now coached by former Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein, are two SEC powers aiming to pull in Boyd.

The mammoth class of 2028 talent is already enduring a wild recruiting chase. Oregon seems to want to end it soon enough.

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