Oregon Releases Week 5 Organizational Chart for Stanford

The No. 3 Ducks will have some starters at full health when they travel to Palo Alto this weekend.

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks unveiled their organizational chart for their Week 5 matchup against Stanford.

A few noticeable changes were made to the chart after last Saturday's 41-19 win over Arizona. Freshman tight end Terrance Ferguson is now listed as a co-starter with Spencer Webb at one tight end spot, while Moliki Matavao and DJ Johnson remain co-starters at the other spot.

The biggest change on defense is the addition of two outside linebacker spots, which are fairly interchangeable with the JOKER and SAM spots that were on the previous charts. Kayvon Thibodeaux, who Mario Cristobal said Monday should be ready to play on Saturday, starts on one side, while Mase Funa is the starter on the other.

Jake Shipley and Treven Ma'ae remain the No. 2 and No. 3 outside linebackers/JOKERs, respectively, behind Thibodeaux.

DJ Johnson is now listed on the defensive half of the chart as the second-string OLB/SAM backer. This is due to Bradyn Swinson's injury, which will force him to miss his second straight game this weekend. Adrian Jackson is the third-string outside linebacker behind Funa and Johnson.

Offense

Quarterback

1. Anthony Brown (Sr.)

2. Ty Thompson (Fr.)

OR Jay Butterfield (Fr.)

OR Robby Ashford (Fr.)

Running Back

1. CJ Verdell (Jr.)/Travis Dye (Jr.)

2. Trey Benson (Fr.)

OR Byron Cardwell (Fr.)

OR Seven McGee (Fr.)

Tight End (F)

1. Terrance Ferguson (Fr.)

OR Spencer Webb (So.)

2. Cooper Shults (Fr.)

Tight End (Y)

1. Moliki Matavao (Fr.)

OR DJ Johnson (Jr.)

Wide Receiver (Z)

1. Kris Hutson (Fr.)

OR Johnny Johnson III (Sr.)

2. Dont'e Thornton (Fr.)

Wide Receiver (H)

1. Mycah Pittman (So.)

OR Jaylon Redd (Sr.)

2. Jack Vecchi (Jr.)

Wide Receiver (X)

1. Johnny Johnson III (Sr.)

OR Troy Franklin (Fr.)

2. Devon Williams (So.)

Left Tackle

1. George Moore (Sr.)

2. Dawson Jaramillo (R-Fr.)

OR Kingsley Suamataia (Fr.)

Left Guard

1. T.J. Bass (Jr.)

2. Faaope Laloulu (Fr.)

3. Charlie Pickard (Fr.)

Center

1. Alex Forsyth (Jr.)

2. Jackson Powers-Johnson (Fr.)

3. Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

Right Guard

1. Ryan Walk (Jr.)

2. Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

3. Kanen Rossi (Fr.)

Right Tackle

1. Steven Jones (So.)

OR Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Jr.)

2. Jaylan Jeffers (Fr.)

Defense

Defensive Tackle

1. Keyon Ware-Hudson (R-Fr.)

2. Kristian Williams (R-Fr.)

3. Keanu Williams (Fr.)

Nose Tackle

1. Popo Aumavae (Jr.)

2. Jayson Jones (Fr.)

3. Keanu Williams (Fr.)

Defensive End

1. Brandon Dorlus (So.)

2. Sua'ava Poti (R-Fr.)

3. Louie Cresto (Fr.)/Terrell Tilmon (Fr.)

Outside Linebacker

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux (So.)

2. Jake Shipley (Fr.)

3. Treven Ma'ae (R-Fr.)

WILL Linebacker

1. Keith Brown (Fr.)

2. Jabril McNeil (Fr.)

3. Jeffrey Bassa (Fr.)

MIKE Linebacker

1. Noah Sewell (Fr.)

2. Nate Heaukulani (Sr.)

3. Micah Roth (Jr.)

Outside Linebacker

1. Mase Funa (So.)

2. DJ Johnson (Jr.)

3. Adrian Jackson (So.)

STAR

1. Bennett Williams (Jr.)

2. Jamal Hill (So.)

Cornerback

1. Mykael Wright (So.)

2. Trikweze Bridges (R-Fr.)

3. Avante Dickerson (Fr.)

Safety

1. Verone McKinley III (So.)

2. Bryan Addison (So.)

Safety

1. Steve Stephens IV (So.)

2. Jordan Happle (Sr.)

Cornerback

1. DJ James (So.)

2. Dontae Manning (Fr.)

3. Jaylin Davies (Fr.)

Special Teams

Placekicker

1. Camden Lewis (So.)

OR Henry Katleman (So.)

Kickoffs

1. Camden Lewis (So.)

2. Will Hutchinson (Fr.)

Punter

1. Tom Snee (So.)

2. Race Mahlum (Fr.)

Kick Return

1. Mykael Wright (So.)

Kris Hutson (Fr.)

Punt Return

1. Mycah Pittman (So.)

OR Seven McGee (Fr.)

Long Snapper

1. Karsten Battles (Jr.)

2. Peyton Yanagi (So.)

OR Luke Basso (Fr.)

Holder

1. Tom Snee (So.)

2. Race Mahlum (Fr.)

