Running Back Dierre Hill Jr. Speaks Candidly on Oregon’s Changing Offensive Line

Back at the beginning of August, No. 2 Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning shared that the offensive line would likely take on a rotation style of six to eight athletes.

With several un-proven talents that offensive line coach A'lique Terry explained in spring practice needed the 2025 season to continue developing, plus a handful of promising freshmen talent like Immanuel Iheanacho and Tommy Tofi, Oregon's trenches enter 2026 with an aura of mystery outside of senior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) prepares to snap the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dierre Hill Jr. Details Offensive Line Impact

For sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr., returning with a mostly-reconstructed offensive line isn't as big a pressure as learning his own role in the Ducks' schemes (harkening to coach Lanning's "do your job" phrase). Hill spoke more about how the rotating line impacts how the ground game moves after a Tuesday media availability.

“Nah, it's really, see that's the thing about us here. We have great coaches that, obviously, we got a lot of guys moving in and out with the O-line, but coach Terry leads the O-line, the O-line law firm. He leads them very well, and our coach [Ra'Shaad Samples] makes sure we knows our tracks and knows what gap to hit on certain runs," Hill said.

“So that helps us. I mean, it's really not hard because whenever you focus on your preparation and or if you focus on the process, and the results will take care of itself. So just making sure I know my tracks and know where the run's supposed to hit, and if it doesn't, then I know there's something wrong with the O-line," Hill added.

Hill emphasized that both Samples and Terry working together at a "high level" is a major aid for himself and his teammates to zero in on perfecting their exact job, relying on their coaches to help it all meld together during game time. Over two fall scrimmages, it appears the coaches are happy about their combinations for front seven.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola, left, hands off the ball to Fighting Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rotating Against Boise State

With such a vast room of trench talent ranging from longtime veteran interior man Dave Iuli, to 2025 relief lineman Fox Crader looking for a bigger role in 2026, don't be surprised if multiple personell groups hit the field against Boise State.

Lanning shared more about the potential of using different faces in the trench during a pregame media availability.

“If you look at every position on our team throughout the years, you've seen changes throughout the season. Do we have some guys we feel comfortable going into the game with? Yes," Lanning said. "Are there still guys playing above the line ball at multiple spots? Yes. So, will you see one group? No. I think you'll probably see some different guys in the lineup throughout, and that’s because they’ve earned that and they’ve worked through that."

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press availability on Aug. 26, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Against Boise State

Though Oregon's opening game against Boise State is meant to be mostly a roster evaluation for one of the top rated teams in the nation, the Broncos still bring veteran edge rushers to challenge the Ducks' trenches.

Lanning himself admitted that in previous years, practicing with one or two rotations in fall camp didn't immediately result to success through in-game action. Starting with Boise State, Lanning and Terry will continue to evaluate which line rotation rises to the top.

"That’ll be the same with every position on our team. We have some guys who are prepped and ready, and we feel like we’re going to put them in the best position to be successful," Lanning said.

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