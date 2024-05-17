Oregon's Mascot Featured In EA Sports College Football 25 Reveal Trailer
One of the premier brands in college football's iconic mascot made the official reveal trailer for the most anticipated video game of 2025.
The Oregon Duck featured prominently in the trailer for EA Sports College Football 25. The game is making a return to market after more than a decade.
You can see the Oregon Duck on the Harley inside of Autzen Stadium at the 1:22 mark of the video below.
The trailer features programs and locations from across the nation, beginning with Boise State's blue turf and ending the highlights with Michigan, the reigning national champion, holding a trophy. The trailer closes by showing fans a pre-order offer, "The MVP Bundle", which includes the delux edition for both College Football 25 and Madden 25.
Seeing the Oregon Duck featured so prominently comes as a welcome sight for fans, who recently watched a behind-the-scenes video with someone dressed as an Oregon player for the cover shoot while on crutches.
College Football 25 will officially be released July 19.
Besides Oregon, Boise State, and Michigan, other imagery featured in the trailer includes...
- Howard's Rock at Clemson
- The "Play Like A Champion Today" hallway at Notre Dame
- Boston College touching a bronze eagle
- Florida touching a gator statue in the locker room
- The LSU tunnel
- Texas just before reaching their field
- Wyoming passing a cowboy statue
- Clemson holding hands at the edge of their field
- Texas A&M's "12 Man"
- Texas live mascot Bove
- The Wake Forest Demon Deacon on a motorcycle
- Wisconsin entering Camp Randall
- The USC Trojan midfield sword stab
- Pitt's marching band
- A Penn State white out
- Multiple teams taking the field: Washington, Penn State, Baylor, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, BYU
- A Wyoming kickoff to Appalachian State
- Ohio State attempting to tackle Michigan
- Syracuse running a reverse
- A Florida State player hitting a spin move
- "The Wave" at Iowa
- Wisconsin's mascot "Bucky Badger"
- Tennessee mascot "Smokey"
- And much more!