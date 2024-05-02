Oregon Football Battles Texas Longhorns for Five-Star Florida Wide Receiver
Oregon football fans got a jolt this week when rumors of five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson flipping his commitment to Texas started getting traction on social media. As the spring transfer window closes and teams shift their focus to high school recruiting, the importance of retaining key commits has only increased. Wilson gained his five-star prospect status with 247 Sports last month.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver from the class of 2025 is out of Tampa, Florida and is a hot commodity in this year’s cycle as teams look to add firepower at one of the game’s most important positions. Wilson holds offers from essentially every major program including Auburn, Miami, Florida, Texas, and Oregon, his current commitment.
As a junior at Tampa Bay Tech, Wilson logged 49 receptions for 872 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games, proving his value early and often for Tampa Bay Tech. Now, he shifts his focus to the collegiate level where a plethora of big-name teams vie for his services.
Special Teams Coordinator and Tight Ends coach Jeff Banks paid a visit to Wilson in Tampa and the promising receiver is reportedly fond of what Texas has accomplished in turning players pro and winning games on the field, per Charlie Williams of Inside Texas,
A receiver of Wilson’s size at his age has the intangibles and production to make college teams salivate over what he could do for their programs, leading to scheduled visits at Miami, Florida, and Oregon this summer.
Dan Lanning has made no bones about his dedication to bringing in the best talent available and Wilson is surely near the top of his list this year. With so many variables in players’ recruitments, there’s little way to know where he will end up but Duck fans can rest easy knowing Oregon’s staff is hard at work trying to bring him to Eugene.
