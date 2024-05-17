Oregon Football Five-Star Receiver Target Decommits From LSU: Texas Connection To Ra’Shaad Samples
Oregon football's chances at a big time receiver recruit just went up.
Dakorien Moore, a 5-star receiver for the 2025 class out of Texas, decommitted from LSU Thursday.
After careful and extensive consideration, my family and I have decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from LSU.- Dakorien Moore on social media
The Ducks bolstered their potential chances with the Duncanville product with the hiring of running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples, the son of Duncanville coach Reginald Samples.
Moore went on to add that he will not be considering any recruitment offers, which could mean he already has a new destination in mind. 247 Sports has Texas as the lead in Crystal Ball Predictions, but Oregon is right at the top of the list as well.
This spring, coach Ra'Shaad Samples is showing why he's considered a top recruiter in college football.
"We are thrilled to be able to add a coach of Ra'Shaad's caliber to our program," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after hiring the 29-year-old Samples. "Coach Samples is one of the brightest young coaches in all of football, and it is easy to see why he has had such a rapid rise through the coaching ranks."
Oregon's coaches have been active, particularly in the south, during this recruiting session. TheBig Ten Conference is widely regarded as one of the toughest in the nation and the Ducks are adding elite talent to compete.
Earlier this month, running back Dierre Hill announced his verbal commitment to the Oregon Ducks football program. Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Ole Miss were among the schools that had offered the four-star prospect Hill.
Hill is the first running back commit of Oregon's 2025 recruiting class. Currently, all seven of the 2025 commits are four-star recruits.Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 2025 class ranks at No. 16 in the nation.