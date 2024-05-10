Oregon Football Featured On Cover Of EA Sports College Football 25
Now that athletes can make money off of their name, image, and likeness, the legendary EA Sports college football video game is back on schedule. The cover for the Deluxe Edition of EA Sports College Football 25 was released to media early on Friday and features several notable players from across the country, including Oregon.
Oregon Ducks fans can be excited about an appearance from what looks to be Dillon Gabriel on the right side of the cover. This could be anyone as no name is shown, but based on height and Gabriel’s status as one of the premier players in college football, it seems safe to infer this is him.
In what seems to be a nod to both the most recent edition of the game and new Big Ten Conference foe Michigan’s national title in 2024, running back Donovan Edwards is effectively the primary player on this year’s cover.
Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson graced the cover of NCAA Football 14 the last time a major college football game was released so it makes sense to pay homage to him and the game by having another Michigan representative on the cover.
Other notable players include Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers on the left side and star Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter on the right. Some fans may not be happy to see a player from a team with as little recent success as Colorado but Hunter’s star power justifies the selection.
Featured less prominently are two Southeastern Conference quarterbacks, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Georgia’s Carson Beck. Both are high in this year’s Heisman Trophy odds and figure to be pivotal parts of the upcoming season for both of their teams. Ohio State transferrunning back Quinshon Judkins also makes an appearance on the far right side of the cover.
Several team flags are shown at the front of the cover’s tunnel scene including Ohio State, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame, Nebraska, and Auburn.
While it won’t actually release for another two months, college football gamers now have a concrete visual on what this year’s game will look like.