Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    REPORT: Oregon Targeting Wilson Love as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach

    Love has been the head strength coach for Ole Miss the past two seasons.
    Author:

    The Ducks seem to be closing in on hiring a new head strength and conditioning coach. 

    According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports Oregon is expected to hire Wilson Love, who has served as the head strength coach for Ole Miss for the last two seasons under Lane Kiffin.

    Love graduated from Alabama in 2013 after a successful football career there. Afterward, he quickly became a coach with the Crimson Tide as a graduate assistant and then moved to become an assistant strength coach. After two seasons there, he left to become the head strength coach at Florida Atlantic, also under Kiffin at the time, where they won two Conference USA Championships. Love also helped lead Ole Miss to a Sugar Bowl appearance this season.

    Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning and Love know each other from their time in Tuscaloosa during the 2015 season. Love will be replacing Aaron Feld, who is rumored to be joining former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal’s staff at Miami.

    Lanning’s staff is coming together at Oregon, as he has now hired an offensive and defensive coordinator, an offensive line coach, as well as a defensive line, defensive backs, and safeties coaches on defense. Love will be one of the first off-field assistants for Lanning and the Ducks if hired.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Ole Miss Football Helmet
    Play
    Football

    REPORT: Oregon Expected to Hire Wilson Love as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach

    Love has been the head strength coach at Ole Miss the past two seasons

    verone-mckinley-alamo-bowl-unis
    Play
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma in Valero Alamo Bowl

    Keep it here as Oregon looks to win its 11th game of the season

    pat-fields-oklahoma
    Play
    Football

    Oklahoma Defensive Players to Watch vs. Oregon in Valero Alamo Bowl

    Who will step up for an Oklahoma defense without several key starters?

    You may also like:

    ROUNDTABLE: Predicting Oregon vs. Oklahoma in Valero Alamo Bowl

    Join the Community

    Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbat22

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Ole Miss Football Helmet
    Football

    REPORT: Oregon Expected to Hire Wilson Love as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach

    1 minute ago
    verone-mckinley-alamo-bowl-unis
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma in Valero Alamo Bowl

    3 hours ago
    pat-fields-oklahoma
    Football

    Oklahoma Defensive Players to Watch vs. Oregon in Valero Alamo Bowl

    5 hours ago
    Popo Aumavae Stony Brook
    Football

    Oregon DL Popo Aumavae Announces Return for 2022 Season

    6 hours ago
    caleb-williams-oklahoma
    Football

    Oklahoma Offensive Players to Watch vs. Oregon in Alamo Bowl

    8 hours ago
    Caleb Williams
    Football

    Five Questions With AllSooners Publisher John Hoover

    9 hours ago
    verone-mckinley-iii-alamo-bowl-uniforms
    Football

    LOOK: Oregon Announces Uniform Combo for Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

    Dec 28, 2021
    Travis Dye Mean Mug
    Football

    How to Watch No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma in Valero Alamo Bowl

    Dec 28, 2021