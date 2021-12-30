REPORT: Oregon Expected to Hire Wilson Love as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach

Love has been the head strength coach for Ole Miss the past two seasons.

The Ducks seem to be closing in on hiring a new head strength and conditioning coach.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports Oregon is expected to hire Wilson Love, who has served as the head strength coach for Ole Miss for the last two seasons under Lane Kiffin.

Love graduated from Alabama in 2013 after a successful football career there. Afterward, he quickly became a coach with the Crimson Tide as a graduate assistant and then moved to become an assistant strength coach. After two seasons there, he left to become the head strength coach at Florida Atlantic, also under Kiffin at the time, where they won two Conference USA Championships. Love also helped lead Ole Miss to a Sugar Bowl appearance this season.

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning and Love know each other from their time in Tuscaloosa during the 2015 season. Love will be replacing Aaron Feld, who is rumored to be joining former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal’s staff at Miami.

Lanning’s staff is coming together at Oregon, as he has now hired an offensive and defensive coordinator, an offensive line coach, as well as a defensive line, defensive backs, and safeties coaches on defense. Love will be one of the first off-field assistants for Lanning and the Ducks if hired.

