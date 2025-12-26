Oregon Stars’ Ranking Turns Heads Ahead of Texas Tech Game

Throughout the 2025 college football season, several players on Oregon’s offense have made the Ducks one of the most explosive offenses in college football. That explosiveness was on full display in the Ducks' first-round College Football Playoff win over the No. 12 James Madison Dukes.

One of those talented offensive players who made an impact for Oregon was running back Dierre Hill Jr. In Oregon’s 51-34 first-round CFP home win over James Madison, Hill Jr. rushed for 76 yards and one touchdown on six carries. Hill Jr. also had one receiving reception that came on a 40-yard catch and run.

Oregon’s Dierre Hill Jr., left, outruns James Madison’s Justin Eaglin during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For his performance in Oregon’s playoff win over James Madison, Hill Jr. received the highest PFF grade by a non-quarterback offensive player with a grade of 90.7. Throughout the season, Hill Jr. has been a critical piece to Oregon’s dominant running back group, which, in addition to him, also features Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison. This season for the Ducks, Hill Jr. is third on the team in rushing behind Whittington and Davison with 65 carries for 557 yards and five touchdowns.

Oregon Running Game Key In Orange Bowl Matchup vs. Texas Tech

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (23) rushes for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

As Oregon prepares for its CFP Quarterfinal matchup at the Orange Bowl against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders, the performance of the Ducks’ running backs will be crucial in advancing. The Ducks will face one of the best defenses in college football, led by linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, when they play Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1. The Red Raiders are ranked No. 3 in the country in total defense, allowing an average of 254.4 yards and 10.9 points per game.

Texas Tech also has the No. 1 rush defense in the country, allowing an average of 68.5 rushing yards per game. Oregon’s rushing attack, having success against the Red Raiders' defense, will be a challenge for the running back trio. In the win over James Madison, Oregon recorded a total of 201 rushing yards.

If the Ducks can put on a similar or even better rushing performance against Texas Tech than they did against James Madison, their chances of advancing to the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia, look promising.

Other Top PFF Performers In Oregon's CFP Win vs. James Madison

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) runs after making a catch as James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) defends during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, who has stepped up in a major way during the absence of Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr., also received a high PFF grade for his performance against James Madison. McClellan received an 83.7 PFF grade after recording six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown in the first-round CFP win.

Malik Benson, despite not receiving a high PFF grade like McClellan, finished the game leading the Ducks in receiving with five receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Benson, similar to McClellan, has stepped up during Moore’s and Bryant’s absence, becoming a fan favorite among Oregon fans.

Heading into the Ducks' CFP quarterfinal Orange Bowl matchup against Texas Tech, Oregon is currently a 1.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Orange Bowl matchup between Oregon and Texas Tech is scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. PT at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with the game broadcast on ESPN.

