Oregon Three-Star Cornerback Recruiting Target Commits to Florida

Amid all the recent recruiting wins for coach Dan Lanning, the Oregon Ducks missed out on a recruit target to the Florida Gators on Monday. Three-star 2027 cornerback recruit Kamauri Whitfield committed to the Gators over Oregon and the Nebraska Cornhuskers, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

The 5-11, 190-pound cornerback from First Academy in Orlando, Florida, posted after his commitment on social media, “I’M HOME! The best stay in the state. Gator nation let’s work.” Whitfield is rated the No. 734 player nationally in the 2027 recruiting class and the No. 60 overall in the state of Florida, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

Oregon 2027 Recruiting Class Ranking

Oregon coach Dan Lanning directs football practice April 5, 2022. Eug 040522 Lanning 02 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite missing out on Whitfield to the Gators, the Ducks still hold one of the top 2027 recruiting classes, per 247Sports. The Ducks have recently been on a hot streak on the recruiting trail. Oregon has jumped to No. 3 overall, per 247Sports, with 24 total commits in its 2027 class.

The Texas A&M Aggies (No. 1) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 2) are the two teams that rank ahead of the Ducks in the 2027 recruiting rankings, per 247Sports. It has been a remarkable start to July for Lanning on the recruiting trail, with the commitment of five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb.

Four-star cornerbacks Tae Walden Jr. and Hayden Stepp have been valuable additions for the Ducks as they look to finish with a top-five class for the second consecutive cycle. The Ducks' 2026 recruiting class also finished No. 3 overall behind the USC Trojans (No. 1) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 2).

Oregon’s Future Cornerback Room

Collierville's Tae Walden Jr (1) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the commitments of Stepp and Walden Jr., the Ducks' secondary is set up for success for years to come. The other cornerback in the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class that’s set to join both Stepp and Walden is four-star Josiah Molden from nearby West Linn, Oregon.

Molden is rated the No. 31 overall cornerback and the No. 1 player in Oregon in the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, the Ducks' defense has the opportunity to take a step forward, and the addition of top recruits is a sign of good things to come.

When Stepp, Molden, and Walden all arrive in Eugene for the 2027 college football season, star cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. will likely be back after what Oregon fans are hoping is a breakout sophomore season for the young Ducks star.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Entering the 2026 season, Finney looks to make his case as one of the most talented cornerbacks in the country after showing flashes of his talent in his freshman year, highlighted by a remarkable performance in the Orange Bowl.

The Ducks have always relied on their offense to compete for a national championship, but it's the consistency of their defense this upcoming season and the years that follow that could help them win the ultimate prize.

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