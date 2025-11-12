Oregon's Thrilling Win Over Iowa Earned Near Record-Breaking TV Audience
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks have received high television viewership in several of their games this season. Saturday's come-from-behind 18-16 road victory against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes was just the latest game for the Ducks to target a large television audience.
Oregon's win over an upset-minded Hawkeyes team in a rainy environment at Kinnick Stadium received an average of 5.4 million television viewers on CBS. It was also CBS's second-most-watched college football game of the season.
Oregon's Win Over Iowa Boosted College Football Playoff Chances
Saturday's win for Oregon provided a huge boost for the Ducks' chances of making it to the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season. On a day when Oregon was missing three of its top offensive stars, the Ducks had to rely on their running game and their wide receiver depth to gut out a win against a dominant Iowa defense.
Oregon's running game had the best performance that any team has had against Iowa's defense all season, recording a total of 261 rushing yards. Oregon running back Noah Whittington led the Ducks in rushing with 17 carries for 118 yards in the week 11 win. It was Whittington's second 100-plus-yard rushing performance of the season, with the other coming in the Ducks' 56-10 road win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Oct. 18.
After trailing by one with under two minutes to play, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore faced his biggest challenge of the season, as he had to lead the Ducks on a game-winning drive. With Oregon's season on the line, Moore rose to the occasion, making big pass plays to wide receivers, who played a bigger role in the game after the latest offensive injuries.
Moore's heroics set up Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington to kick a game-winning 39-yard field goal to lift the Ducks to an 8-1 record on the season.
Indiana vs. Penn State Thriller Receives High Television Viewership
Before the Hawkeyes and Ducks kicked off in Iowa City, arguably one of the best finishes of the college football season took place in Happy Valley between the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers and Penn State Nittany Lions.
Indiana survived an upset by Penn State, winning 27-24, in a fourth-quarter finish that was highlighted by Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.'s spectacular game-winning catch from quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
FOX's broadcast of the game averaged 6.03 million viewers and peaked at 11.1 million in the final moments of the game.
What Remaining Oregon Games Could Receive High Television Viewership?
With three games remaining on Oregon's schedule, the Ducks' Nov. 22 matchup against the No. 17 USC Trojans in Eugene will likely be nationally televised and receive high viewership. The game is expected to have major playoff implications if both teams can win their week 12 matchups at home.
The time and broadcast for the Nov. 22 matchup have yet to be announced, but with it being one of the best games of the week 13 college football slate, it should be expected to be in the primetime, nationally televised slot.
Before that game, however, Oregon will have to play the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday night at Autzen Stadium, and USC will face the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.