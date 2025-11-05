Why Oregon Is A Winner Of The College Football Playoff Rankings
The first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings have arrived, and the Oregon Ducks learned where they stand in the initial playoff rankings.
The Ducks boast a 7-1 record, but the program lacks wins against top-ranked opponents. The CFP committee put Oregon at the No. 9 seed after the first ranking. With seven Big Ten programs in the top 25, there is plenty of room for the Ducks to improve their seeding. It's simple for the Ducks ... win and you're in.
Oregon's Outlook In The Playoff
The committee lists the Ducks as the No. 9 seed, which means if the playoff started today - they would play No. 8 Texas Tech. If the Ducks win that potential matchup, they’d move on to face No. 1 Ohio State.
Oregon entered the postseason as the No. 1 team in the nation and undefeated in 2024. The Ducks reward ended up being a quarterfinal clash with the Ohio State Buckeyes. That ended up going poorly for the Ducks, who fell 41-21 at the Rose Bowl.
Given how things turned out for Oregon last year, avoiding an extra game in the Big Ten Conference Championship against either a squad like Ohio State or Indiana doesn't seem like the worst scenario. It’s also worth noting that the Ducks would have one less week to prepare and rest if they don’t get a bye. Earlier this season, the bye prior to a matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers didn’t treat Oregon well, with that being their only loss of the season.
Who Oregon plays and when it plays them is key to the program’s postseason success. Ohio State and Indiana have proven to be opponents that coach Dan Lanning’s squad has struggled against the most in the past couple of seasons. Avoiding the pair of Big Ten foes until later in the CFP would likely be favorable for the Ducks, who could then build up their confidence early in the postseason.
How The Ducks Can Improve Their CFP Ranking
Oregon’s last four regular-season games don’t come against the easiest opponents, which is both good and bad for the Ducks. Win and the Ducks resume strengthens - lose one game and they're not completely out of the playoff picture.
The Iowa Hawkeyes are making a case for why they should be ranked in the AP Poll, and they earned the No. 20 spot in the first CFP ranking. No. 19 USC and No. 23 Washington are also both in the CFP top 25. Meanwhile, Minnesota just came off an overtime victory against Michigan State.
The last four on the schedule will be tough for Oregon, and a loss at any point would be detrimental to its CFP ranking. Earning four wins against quality Big Ten opponents, however, would at the very least keep the Ducks in a top nine ranking, if not higher.
If Oregon does finish the regular season on a lengthy winning streak, there’s a good chance that one of the teams ahead of them drops a game. Ohio State fell to Michigan in the regular season finale a year ago and will face off against the Wolverines again, this time with Michigan in the CFP top 25.
If the Buckeyes pass that test, it’s likely they’ll play Indiana in the Big Ten Championship, meaning that one of those two teams will lose at least one game before the start of the CFP.
Teams such as Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia all have one or more ranked matchups on their schedule. The Ducks can prove that they learned from their loss to the Hoosiers and that they’re an improved team. If Oregon can finish the regular season strong and one or more top-ranked sides don’t, that would appeal to the committee.
Here is the full rankings:
1. Ohio State (8-0)
2. Indiana (9-0)
3. Texas A&M (8-0)
4. Alabama (7-1)
5. Georgia (7-1)
6. Ole Miss (8-1)
7. BYU (8-0)
8. Texas Tech (8-1)
9. Oregon (7-1)
10. Notre Dame (6-2)
11. Texas (7-2)
12. Oklahoma (7-2)
13. Utah (7-2)
14. Virginia (8-1)
15. Louisville (7-1)
16. Vanderbilt (7-2)
17. Georgia Tech (8-1)
18. Miami (6-2)
19. USC (6-2)
20. Iowa (6-2)
21. Michigan (7-2)
22. Missouri (6-2)
23. Washington (6-2)
24. Pittsburgh (7-2)
25. Tennessee (6-3)