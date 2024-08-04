Oregon WR's Coach Junior Adams Discusses His "Super Talented" Room
Though the weekend is in full force, as well as the barrage of Oregon Big Ten content, the Oregon football team is focused on the season ahead.
The fourth fall practice was not available to media members for attendance, but receiver coach Junior Adams and co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton made themselves available for questions after the session.
This year, Adams signed a one year extension with the Ducks, securing his position on the team through January of 2026. He’s also the second-ranked recruiting coach in the nation according to 247 Sports, with the only coach currently ranked above him being Alabama’s offensive line coach, Chris Kapilovic. Given Adams’ success, there’s a compelling reason for him to stick with the Ducks.
“Well, I think everything starts with Dan Lanning,” Adams said. “He's one of the best I've been around when it comes to that (long term results). And I think what he put on film the last few years, it's attractive and at the end of the day this is University of Oregon, right, and just a place to be.”
As for his desired number of athletes in the receiver room, Adams is more focused on current performance. He claims that has yet to be discussed.
“No, we haven't. We haven't discussed it yet,” Adams said. “Obviously we're worried about the now and where we're at. And we have discussed numbers yet.”
Though numbers haven’t been discussed, Adams is simply impressed with the current comradery of his fifteen receivers.
“The biggest thing to me that stands out is how connected we are,” Adams said. “The room is super talented and everybody's about the people in that room.”
Last year, injuries plagued the receiver room throughout the season. Troy Franklin suffering a shoulder injury during the Pac-12 Championship game against Washington. Gary Bryant Jr. suffered a leg injury while playing against Oregon State. Justius Lowe missed most of 2023.
Adams spoke to Lowe’s progress specifically when it comes to facing down an injury.
“Justius Lowe was a good example of the process of working,” Adams said. “He's getting better every day. He's working at it. Most importantly, he's confident. He's gotten a lot better in his fundamentals and his technique. He's working on his craft, you know, after hours, not only when we're supposed to be in the building, and he's playing with a smile on his face.”
Adams also spoke about Bryant Jr. and his journey back to the field.
“Gary's made some strides, obviously, with his fundamentals as far as the release package. He's playing inside he plays outside. Gary has a high football IQ in Gary’s glued to that room,” Adams said. “There's a lot of guys in there and lean on Gary. Gary's a vet. I'm pretty excited. He's made plays in all three positions for us as camp so far and excited to be dependent on the outside.”
Speaking of injuries, freshman Jurrion Dickey suffered an injury during the spring game, but is now back to receiving repetitions on the practice field. Dickey also infamously changed his controversial 99 jersey number to 13 this year, something Adams seems pleased to see.
“My goal for Jurrion, it's just the day to day one. Yeah, he did get his jersey number changed - Thank goodness. And two is just the day to day like what does everyday look like? Can you be consistent? We talked about being a pro and Jurrion, he's making a lot of strides. He's making a lot of progress. I'm pretty pleased,” Adams said.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, continued to be a topic throughout every coaching interview. Media members and fans saw a hesitant Gabriel attempt to adapt and get comfortable with the Oregon offense during the spring game. Adams claims Gabriel’s comfort is improving and uplifting his receivers’ game.
“Those guys spent a lot of time together and Dillon does a really good job of getting the guys together during certain trips and just doing things to where they can connect,” Adams said. “And the continuity, It’s at a good spot right now. We have four practices and I would say he's made a play during practice, so, but all those guys are making plays. I know we're sitting here talking a lot about the older guys, but I mean even the younger guys you got Dylan Gresham, you got Jack Ressler, you got Ryan Pellum, you got Brady Bidwell, you got Jalen Saint Paul. All those guys have made plays and that's the really cool thing about it. So it's not just the older guys who are the guys at the top as some may say, but those younger guys are making plays. Kyler Kasper had a really good day yesterday.”
Adams admitted that adding games through a potential bid at the College Football Playoff, incorporating traditional games with a Big Ten schedule, and the demand of a new conference can allow the younger talent he mentioned to get more field time and older receivers to get more rest.
“It’s pretty cool to build depth. Those younger guys are pushing the older guys so those guys are making them better. But for the most part we're gonna be worried about today and you know when the season comes, it's gonna be one game at a time,” Adams said.
Adams then elaborated on two athletes most anticipated for this season in the receiver corp: seniors Traeshon Holden and Tez Johnson, both returners for the season. Holden’s job is to work on the details.
“Details,” Adams said. “I mean, he's gotten a lot better and I'm just getting the details as far as alignment and assignment because being consistent with it. Traeshon is the muscle in that room.”
Then there’s Johnson, who’s determined to be a leader for the Ducks after his adopted brother, quarterback Bo Nix, got drafted to the Denver Broncos.
“Tez's done a good job because the guy this offseason, I would get random texts at seven o'clock in the morning or at night. Just clips of him in the mall one time doing a route break drill or doing releases. So he's doing a really good job of one, trying to really work on his release game in his route package. He does a good job now he comes to the building early and he's studying and film getting his eyes right as far as coverage recognition,” Adams said.
Adams credited Oregon coach Dan Lanning for his help in bettering the receiver room.
“Dan Lanning has been a really big help for those guys. Being a defensive minded head coach and being a defensive coordinator in his career. He comes and sits in the wide receiver meetings. You'll see the guys go sit next to him at times and ask him a question which I think is really good or he'll take over the floor and start coaching on the defense with what we're seeing and it's been really helpful for us,” Adams said.