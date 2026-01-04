What Peach Bowl Betting Odds Mean For The Oregon Ducks
In this story:
The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will face off against the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl for a right to advance to the national championship game in Miami on Jan. 19. The Ducks look to avenge their only loss of the season by knocking off the undefeated Hoosiers.
Since falling to the Hoosiers 30-20 at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11, Oregon has won eight straight games, including two dominating wins in the College Football Playoff against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes and the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders.
In Oregon’s 23-0 CFP Quarterfinal Orange Bowl win over Texas Tech, the Ducks' defense was sensational, forcing four turnovers against the Big 12 champion, Red Raiders. A similar defensive performance against Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the Hoosiers could be the key for Oregon to pull off the upset against the favored Hoosiers.
Current Betting Odds For Oregon vs. Indiana Peach Bowl Matchup
Entering the Peach Bowl semifinal matchup, the Hossiers are currently a four-point favorite over the Ducks, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. While it's hard to defeat the same team twice in a season, many believe, based on their recent performance against the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl, that Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers are destined to complete one of the greatest turnarounds in college football history by winning the national championship.
Indiana defeated Alabama in dominating fashion, winning 38-3, led by a tremendous performance from Mendoza, who threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 14-of-16 passing. Running back Kaelon Black also rushed for 99 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries, while Hoosiers offensive lineman Pat Coogan was named the Rose Bowl MVP.
Coogan winning the MVP came as a surprise to many and created a special moment that featured him being mobbed by Mendoza and his Hoosiers teammates. Coogan’s award reveals the depth and talent that the Hoosiers have on their roster at multiple positions, which is why they are the favorites to win the national championship out of the four remaining teams in the CFP.
Why Oregon Can Thrive As An Underdog vs. Indiana
Coach Dan Lanning's Oregon squad enters the Peach Bowl with a major chip on its shoulder as an underdog against the Hoosiers, looking to succeed off its Ducks vs. Them motto. The Ducks' offense, led by quarterback Dante Moore, is getting healthy at the right time. While they didn’t see much action in the Orange Bowl win over Texas Tech, wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. are back at full strength for the Ducks' offense after being sidelined with injuries since November.
The Ducks' running back trio of Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr., along with wide receiver Malik Benson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq, are offensive weapons that will challenge Indiana’s defense.
The CFP Semifinal between Oregon and Indiana is set to kick off on Friday, Jan. 9, at 4:30 p.m. PT from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game broadcast is set to be on ESPN.
The winner will face either the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels or the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes in the national championship game.
Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.