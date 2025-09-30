What Penn State Coach James Franklin Said About Final Play Call in Loss to Oregon

Looked like a 4-Down 3-High 5-man pressure with Quarters behind it.



Safety sees the Wheel open up once he opens to trail the Post, then caps.



4-Load has the underneath players cut #2 & #3 (#2 Weak).



DE appears to slightly peel to get a jam.

