Penn State Fans Chanted 'Fire Franklin' As Dan Lanning's Ducks Rose To Occasion
In an instant classic, the No. 2 Oregon Ducks beat No. 7 Penn State 30-24 in double overtime and silenced 111,015 fans in the White Out at Beaver Stadium.
Oregon is a perfect 11-0 all-time in Big Ten play while Penn State is under fire for losing another big game.
Penn State coach James Franklin's record against ranked opponents looms large... 15-29 all-time record against ranked opponents, with a 4-21 record against top-10 opponents, including 1-18 against top-10 Big Ten Conference teams. Penn State fell from No. 3 to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll after the loss.
Unhappy Penn State Chant 'Fire Franklin' At Oregon Game
As the Ducks took a 17-3 lead early in the fourth quarter, the Penn State fan base made their displeasure known. "Fire Franklin!" chants roared through the stadium as it looked like the Nittany Lions were headed for defeat.
After the chants stopped, Penn State rattled off an impressive fourth quarter comeback that forced overtime, with much thanks to two touchdowns from quarterback Drew Allar to receiver Devonte Ross. Ultimately, the Nittany Lions lost in double overtime and the frustration from Happy Valley was clear.
Franklin, who has lost 15 consecutive games against top-six-ranked opponents, took blame for the loss and addressed the trend.
"I get that narrative, and it's really not a narrative - it's factual. It's the facts," Franklin said after the game. "I try to look at the entire picture and what we've been able to do here. But at the end of the day, we got to find a way to win those games. I totally get it. And I take ownership. I take responsibility."
In the Big Ten's 2025 preseason media poll, Penn State was projected to finish first, followed by Ohio State and then Oregon. The Nittany Lions season is far from over, but Penn State is understandably disappointed it couldn't take care of the reigning Big Ten champion Ducks at home.
Penn State has another ranked opponent on the schedule: No. 1 Ohio State on Nov. 1 at Ohio Stadium.
Dan Lanning Invigorating Ducks, Making History
On the flip side, Oregon coach Dan Lanning improved to 11-6 against ranked teams and is making Ducks history.
At 40-6, Lanning has the most wins ever by an Oregon head coach through 46 games. Lanning also surpassed former Oregon coach Chip Kelly in winning percentage at .870.
Dan Lanning may be just 39 years old but he’s got the makeup of next superstar college football coach. His passion is palpable, he adjusts quickly and he never compromises on his values.
His intense competitiveness spreads to his players. Oregon senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher, quarterback Dante Moore and tight end Kenyon Sadiq aren’t just talented athletes; they’re proof of Lanning’s infectious fire.
In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Boettcher described Lanning with a "psychotic edge" leading up to the 2024 football season. A year later, Boettcher doubled-down on that take.
"The same way. He's the perfect amount (of psycho)," Boettcher told Amaranthus. "He's like an intense nerd. He's very cerebral and intelligent with the game of football, which you need to be. But, he's also kind of a meathead at times when he needs to be."
Sadiq agrees with Boettcher's "psycho" nickname and elaborated on what makes Lanning different than other coaches.
"(Psycho) in a good way, pushing us, making us better every day," Sadiq said. "He's going to do things that other coaches aren't willing to do, and I think that's what will separate us. So he's willing to take that kind of extra step for us."
Lanning's players who are now in the NFL echo the same sentiment.
"Every game day, we're ready to run through a brick wall for that man," former Oregon receiver Tez Johnson told Amaranthus. "Because he's going to give you all that he got. He's going to give you 100 percent every day. He's the most mentally prepared and mentally tough guy I've ever seen in my life. I don't know how he does it. The consistency is unbelievable."
It is clear - The Ducks support Lanning, while he pushes Oregon to new heights. The Ducks will enjoy a bye week and then face another ranked opponent in the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11.