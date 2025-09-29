Ducks Digest

Why Early Betting Odds for Oregon, Indiana Big Ten Showdown Feel Just Right

The Oregon Ducks and Indiana Hoosiers have bye weeks before their Saturday, Oct. 11 matchup at Autzen Stadium. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of the most updated AP poll; Oregon at No. 2 and Indiana at No. 8. Here are the betting odds for the game.

Cory Pappas

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks will enjoy the bye week following their big road win against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Oregon’s next opponent will be the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, October. 11. 

What is the current betting line for this Big Ten showdown?

Oregon Big Favorites vs. Indiana 

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Betting Odds Autzen Stadium Eugene Early Kick Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten AP Top 25 Ranks
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard in the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have opened up as 10.5 point favorites vs. the Indiana Hoosiers according to FanDuel Sportsbook. 

This may seem like a big line between two top teams, but it's about where it should be. Oregon has been nearly unbeatable at home. In their home wins this season, they have won by an average of 48.7 points. Indiana is miles better than any team Oregon has faced at home so far, so it will be a much tougher match but the Ducks still deserve a double digit edge.

Like the Ducks, Indiana will be coming off of a bye. The Hoosiers and Ducks will both be 5-0 heading into this game. Indiana escaped in their last game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game prior, they dominated the Illinois Fighting Illini 63-10. 

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Betting Odds Autzen Stadium Eugene Early Kick Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten AP Top 25 Ranks
Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rolls out to throw a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Indiana is led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza is tied for the third best Heisman trophy odds with Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck with odds of +1100 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is the current favorite with odds of +750. 

Another Early Kick At Autzen Stadium

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Betting Odds Autzen Stadium Eugene Early Kick Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten AP Top 25 Ranks
Goodyear’s “Wingfoot Three” airship flies over Autzen Stadium as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the most recent AP Top 25 poll, Oregon ranked No. 2 while Indiana is No. 8. The game time for this top 10 matchup was revealed early on Monday morning. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.

Oregon games kicking off in the early afternoon in Eugene is becoming a theme this season. The Ducks have played three games at Autzen Stadium so far this season. He start times have been 12 p.m. PT, 12:30 p.m. PT, and 1 p.m. PT. Once again, Duck fans will be there for the early kickoff. 

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Betting Odds Autzen Stadium Eugene Early Kick Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten AP Top 25 Ranks
Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is pretty uncommon for Oregon to have so many of these early kickoffs. Last season, Oregon’s first four home games all kicked off at 4:30 p.m. PT or later. They only had one home game all season with a start time before 4:30; their game against the Illinois Fighting Illini. 

The Ducks now own the nations longest active home winning streak after the Georgia Bulldogs and Washington Huskies each had their streaks snapped this past weekend. Oregon has won 18 straight at home and will aim for No. 19 in a row against Indiana.

With this game now being a top 10 matchup, is ESPN’s College GameDay going to be coming to Eugene?

The Ducks last hosted GameDay last season when Ohio State came to town. Oregon won a thrilling game in the final seconds in front of a record setting crowd at Autzen. 

