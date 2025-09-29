Why Early Betting Odds for Oregon, Indiana Big Ten Showdown Feel Just Right
The Oregon Ducks will enjoy the bye week following their big road win against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Oregon’s next opponent will be the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, October. 11.
What is the current betting line for this Big Ten showdown?
Oregon Big Favorites vs. Indiana
The Oregon Ducks have opened up as 10.5 point favorites vs. the Indiana Hoosiers according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
This may seem like a big line between two top teams, but it's about where it should be. Oregon has been nearly unbeatable at home. In their home wins this season, they have won by an average of 48.7 points. Indiana is miles better than any team Oregon has faced at home so far, so it will be a much tougher match but the Ducks still deserve a double digit edge.
Like the Ducks, Indiana will be coming off of a bye. The Hoosiers and Ducks will both be 5-0 heading into this game. Indiana escaped in their last game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game prior, they dominated the Illinois Fighting Illini 63-10.
Indiana is led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza is tied for the third best Heisman trophy odds with Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck with odds of +1100 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is the current favorite with odds of +750.
Another Early Kick At Autzen Stadium
In the most recent AP Top 25 poll, Oregon ranked No. 2 while Indiana is No. 8. The game time for this top 10 matchup was revealed early on Monday morning. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.
Oregon games kicking off in the early afternoon in Eugene is becoming a theme this season. The Ducks have played three games at Autzen Stadium so far this season. He start times have been 12 p.m. PT, 12:30 p.m. PT, and 1 p.m. PT. Once again, Duck fans will be there for the early kickoff.
It is pretty uncommon for Oregon to have so many of these early kickoffs. Last season, Oregon’s first four home games all kicked off at 4:30 p.m. PT or later. They only had one home game all season with a start time before 4:30; their game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
The Ducks now own the nations longest active home winning streak after the Georgia Bulldogs and Washington Huskies each had their streaks snapped this past weekend. Oregon has won 18 straight at home and will aim for No. 19 in a row against Indiana.
With this game now being a top 10 matchup, is ESPN’s College GameDay going to be coming to Eugene?
The Ducks last hosted GameDay last season when Ohio State came to town. Oregon won a thrilling game in the final seconds in front of a record setting crowd at Autzen.
