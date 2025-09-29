Oregon Freshman Star Outshines Penn State’s ‘Best Running Back Duo’
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks' statement 30-24 overtime win over Penn State at the White Out in Happy Valley will be remembered for plenty of reasons.
With the college football world (and NFL scouts) watching, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore played with accuracy, strong decision making and poise rarely seen in a 20-year-old. Oregon coach Dan Lanning led the Ducks to ninth-straight road victory, extending the nation’s longest active regular-season winning streak to 23 games, then let out a scream that will not soon be forgotten.
But it would be a mistake to overlook freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr., whose explosive plays included his first career receiving touchdown... And a glimpse of what may be ahead for the former four-star recruit. Fittingly, it all came on his 19th birthday.
Freshman Running Back Dierre Hill Jr. Shines Under Pressure
Tied 3-3 in the third quarter, Oregon needed a spark... and Moore found it in Hill Jr. The freshman hauled in an 8-yard strike from Moore for his first career receiving touchdown, giving the Ducks a 10-3 lead.
Leading up to that touchdown, Hill Jr. ignited the Ducks offense with a 24-yard run down the sideline that sent his teammates into a frenzy.
The Ducks offense found its momentum and scored 27 points in the second half and overtime.
Hill Jr. powered the Ducks with a career-high 82 rushing yards on 10 carries and added 12 yards on two receptions including the touchdown.
"Happy Birthday Dierre (Hill), right?" Lanning said after the game. "Awesome, awesome job. Jordon (Davison) - that running back room is selfless. They love each other. Coach Samples has done an unbelievable job with that group. I'm just glad they all get to be a part of that. They did a really good job tonight."
Hill Jr. Steals Spotlight From Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen
Many consider Penn State's Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen as the best running back duo in the country. However, Hill Jr. roared for more rushing yards (82) than Singleton (21) and Allen (54) combined.
One of the biggest questions entering the top-10 prime time showdown was: Can Oregon run the ball against Penn State's physical defense? The Ducks' offensive dominance has shined this season by establishing a daunting rushing attack - They rank 14th in the nation with 239.4 rush yards per game and are gaining an impressive 6.27 yards per rush.
Perhaps one of the most intriguing aspect of the Ducks season so far has been the usage of running backs. Oregon traveled six running backs to Penn State and has utilized a deep running back by committee approach this season.
Hill Jr. is leading the team this season with 270 rushing yards and a remarkable 10.7 average yards per carry. Junior Jayden Limar has totaled 232 rushing yards and senior starter Noah Whittington has added 184 rushing yards, despite missing two games with an injury.
"This program is about growth," Lanning said. "It doesn't matter if you're a freshman or senior, if you're offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator or graduate assistant or quality control coach - you gotta grow. And the head coach gotta grow. I gotta get better. I learned from this game."
Oregon's Strong Rushing Attack
Assuming that Whittington is available and healthy for Oregon's next game on Oct. 11, he will likely resume starting duties. However, whether Whittington is at the top of the depth chart or not doesn't really matter - the Ducks "selfless" running backs are finding success and helping Oregon to a 5-0 start. And Hill Jr. is a huge part of that.
Hill Jr. played high school football at Belleville Althoff (Belleville, IL) and was the No. 6 running back in the 2025 recruiting class. He made quick work of getting into the end zone for the Ducks, scoring his first college touchdown in week 2 vs. the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
This time last year, Hill Jr. was leading his high school team to a State championship winning season. While the level of competition may have changed, his ability to shine in the big moments has remained resolute.
... and his Oregon career is only getting started.