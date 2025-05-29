Penn State White Out Scheduled For Oregon Ducks, Prime-Time Kickoff
The Penn State Nittany Lions announced on Thursday that their annual "White Out" game has been scheduled for Sept. 27 when the Oregon Ducks travel to State College, Pennsylvania, to take on the Nittany Lions in Beaver Stadium.
Oregon beat Penn State in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game, and college football fans have had the rematch circled ever since. Apparently so have the TV networks, with NBC deciding to air this game during its prime time window at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Autzen Stadium is known as one of the loudest atmospheres in the country, but Penn State's White Out is one of the most popular traditions in college football. The Nittany Lions call it "The Greatest Show In College Sports."
The Penn State game was already expected to be an early test for the Ducks, and the White Out only increases the anticipation around the matchup. Can Oregon take care of business on the road? In the 16 previous White Out games, Penn State has a 10-6 record.
The game between the Ducks and Nittany Lions feels like an obvious choice for ESPN's College GameDay, but Alabama and Georgia are also scheduled to face off on Sept. 27. Still, Oregon and Penn State is set to be one of the biggest games of the year.
Oregon does have Ohio State or Michigan on the schedule, meaning the Nittany Lions could be the Ducks' highest-ranked opponent in the regular season. Oregon will host the USC Trojans in Autzen, but the Ducks travel to play Washington in 2025.
Penn State coach James Franklin and his team return a lot of experience in the 2025 season, mainly with quarterback Drew Allar and running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen deciding to return for another year. As a result, the Nittany Lions have the second-best odds of winning the Big Ten title in 2025 at +270, according to DraftKings.
Penn State is tied with Oregon at +270 to win the conference while the Ohio State Buckeyes are the favorites at +195.
Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff are replacing a number of key starters like quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Tez Johnson, and linebacker Jeffery Bassa, three of the 10 Oregon players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Oregon will have either quarterback Dante Moore or Austin Novosad starting, while anticipation is sky high for the wide receiver combination of Evan Stewart and incoming freshman Dakorien Moore.
Lanning has brought in talented defensive transfers like safety Dillon Thieneman and defensive lineman Bear Alexander, but Penn State's offense is expected to be one of the best in the country. The Nittany Lions also hired former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles for the same position with the Nittany Lions. Knowles and the Buckeyes shut down the Ducks in the Rose Bowl, but Oregon beat Ohio State 32-31 in the regular season.
