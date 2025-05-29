Dillon Gabriel Turns Heads At Cleveland Browns OTAs With Shedeur Sanders
With one of the hottest storylines this NFL offseason, the Cleveland Browns' quarterback battle continues with former Oregon Duck Dillon Gabriel, former Colorado Buffalo Shedeur Sanders, NFL veteran Joe Flacco, and former Philadelphia Eagle Kenny Pickett all seeing reps during OTAs (organized team activities) which started on Tuesday.
According to ESPN Cleveland, Wednesday's camp wrapped up with Gabriel having the only interception out of the four practicing quarterbacks (former starter Deshaun Watson is out with a double-ruptured Achilles tendon). Gabriel ended the day with 11 for 16 in passing and two touchdowns, while Sanders threw three touchdown on 7 of 9 in passing.
Flacco finished the day with 9 for 14 and one touchdown, while Pickett followed Gabriel tied for the most reps with 9 for 16 in passing and no scores.
According to longtime Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Sanders took reps behind each of the other three quarterbacks during Wednesday's offense-only drills, which translates to the lack of reps the 2025 draftee received behind the other three starting hopefuls. Yet since Gabriel and Sanders were drafted to Cleveland, coach Kevin Stefanski stressed the order for workouts and drills doesn't mean anything in particular.
For those curious, Cabot reported that during 11 on 11's, Flacco and Pickett started the first period with Pickett and Gabriel taking up the second drill period. Sanders was the odd man out for 11 on 11 drills, though its reported that drill lineups are subject to change.
MORE: New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Out Duels Caitlin Clark, Makes Franchise History
MORE: Washington Commanders' Josh Conerly Jr. Changing Positions? Laremy Tunsil Trade Impact
MORE: Longest College Football Home Winning Streaks: Georgia, Washington, Oregon Ducks
"I tell the players, 'Don't pay attention to where you are on line, because where you are on Tuesday, it may be different Wednesday.' So no, we don't pay close attention to that. Certainly you have to decide what order the guys are gonna go out, and sometimes it may be player, X, player Y, whatever it is. The big thing for us is making sure we give the guys enough reps that they need," said Stefanski. "It's not gonna be a everybody gets 25 percent of these reps,"
When reviewing the limited footage coming out of the Browns' Wednesday OTAs, it appears Gabriel is throwing a majority of short to mid range passes. However, based on reviewing footage available of the other quarterbacks' reps, it seems shorter range passes were the sum of what was practiced.
One video in particular doing the rounds on social media from Cabot is a shot of Gabriel's pass getting batted away by 2025 NFL draftee and former Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. Some comments left on the video from social media highlight that this blocked pass is an indicator of how Gabriel's height could be a deterrent from becoming the Browns' starter.
When reviewing the limited footage, it also appears that Gabriel is able to launch the ball quicker than Sanders, who appears to prefer patting the ball before passing. Hesitating on launch could be a concern in Sanders' corner.
Overall, there's not much to deeply read into when it comes to the first two days of OTAs, but the Browns are getting plenty of practice time for both of their young quarterbacks, as well as mentorship from Flacco and Pickett. And that is a win for Gabriel and for Sanders.