Cleveland Browns Predicted To Start Rookie Quarterback NFL Week 10: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders?
The Cleveland Browns selected two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft. There has been much anticipation on which rookie will get the nod first between former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel or Colorado Buffaloes’ Shedeur Sanders.
The Browns currently have four quarterbacks on the roster who have a shot to start, while Deshaun Watson appears to be out for the season with injury. Cleveland is holding a competition throughout the summer which means both Gabriel and Sanders have just as much of a shot to start week one as veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. CBSSports.com predicted when each rookie quarterback will start in 2025.
Both Dillon and Gabriel are talented athletes, working to prove themselves in the league. CBS Sports predicted that the Browns will start a rookie week 10 against the New York Jets, but which quarterback is still the question.
“Anyone’s guess is as good as mine when it comes to the Browns quarterback situation. The other dynamic at play in regards to Sanders is the presence of fellow rookie Gabriel, who was actually the first of two rookies drafted,” CBS Sports wrote. “But it would also not be a surprise if three quarterbacks or more started for Cleveland this season.”
If the Browns are in a position to make a switch at quarterback, week 10 is one of the best times to do so. It would occur slightly after the halfway mark, and right after the bye week. If Gabriel were to start week 10, it would give him an extra week to prepare and give him the second half of the season to show why he should be the quarterback of the future.
The Cleveland Browns have had nine quarterbacks start in the last two seasons. Even if the former Oregon quarterback is not the week one starter, the Browns are not afraid to make a quarterback change mid-season.
MORE: New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Out Duels Caitlin Clark, Makes Franchise History
MORE: Washington Commanders' Josh Conerly Jr. Changing Positions? Laremy Tunsil Trade Impact
MORE: Longest College Football Home Winning Streaks: Georgia, Washington, Oregon Ducks
“Coach Kevin Stefanski and the front office will have nine games afterward to assess a potential future with their rookie quarterbacks. They are positioned well with two first-round picks as a part of the 2026 NFL Draft and need answers on what is already there in the building,” CBS Sports wrote.
In 2024, Gabriel helped lead the Oregon Ducks to an undefeated regular season. He finished the season with 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Gabriel is an accurate thrower, finishing with a 72.9 completion percentage.
Gabriel was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft and was reportedly ranked as the Browns’ No. 2 quarterback in the draft, behind No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. Although Gabriel fell to the third round, the Browns gained a quarterback that they had high on their board.
The 2026 draft class is believed to be filled with talented quarterbacks. Giving Gabriel a shot to start by the second half of the season will give him the chance to prove why he should be the franchise quarterback. The Browns have two first-round draft picks in 2026 and need to know their biggest position needs.
OTAs for the Browns have officially begun and while Stefanski has said to the media to not pay attention to snap counts, all eyes will be on which quarterback is having the strongest performance.