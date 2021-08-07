LOOK: Photos from Day One of Oregon Fall Camp

Sports Illustrated home
Photo Gallery From Oregon Football's First Practice of Fall Camp

The best photos from day one of Oregon football fall camp.
The Ducks were back in action at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex to begin fall camp Friday morning, and Ducks Digest was on scene. Here are some of the best photos from day one. 

If you aren't already, follow me on Twitter so you can see the photos as soon as they're ready to go.

Fall Camp Practice No. 1

The Ducks are back at it with the opener against Fresno State less than a month away.
Robby Ashford Fall Camp
25
Gallery
25 Images

Practice report: Oregon football begins fall camp

Young prospects recap SNL experience

