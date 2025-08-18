Oregon Ducks Transfers Dillon Thieneman, Bear Alexander Commanding Attention In Practice

Ducks Digest

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Derrick Harmon's preseason play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers caught the attention of NFL fans. Can the former Oregon Duck carve out a prominent role on the Steelers' defensive line as a rookie?

Lily Crane

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (DL15) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have fallen 17-14 in their preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night, but rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon displayed exactly why he was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 6-4, 313-pound defensive tackle secured his first sack in NFL action late in the first quarter against the Buccaneers. He took down Tampa Bay quarterback Kyle Trask for a loss of 11 yards.

“First sack as a rookie, it felt good,” Harmon said after the game. “It’s the preseason, so just ready to get that one in the regular season.”

Harmon’s ended with three total tackles, a tackle for a loss and a sack in his first NFL game at home. He showcased his strength against the Buccaneers after having a much quieter performance in his preseason debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Week 1 was kind of rough for me,” Harmon said afterward. “I took a big, not a big jump, but just more trusted my ability in the second game. Still a lot of work to do in the back end. Still a lot of work as far as me individually and the team, so just ready to get back to work.”

Harmon’s Standout Season With The Ducks

The defensive tackle worked his way to becoming the No. 21 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after an impressive season with the Oregon Ducks.

Harmon transferred to Oregon from Michigan State before the 2024 season and instantly made an impact. He earned second-team all-America honors from three different outlets and was an All-Big Ten selection as a redshirt junior.

With the Ducks, Harmon tallied a career-high 10.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks. He racked up 45 total tackles, 27 being solo, forced and recovered two fumbles and broke up four passes.

According to Pro Football Focus, Harmon led all FBS interior defensive linemen with 55 pressures generated. Harmon instantly bolstered Oregon’s defense in 2024, as the program won the Big Ten Conference Championship and went undefeated in the regular season.

Harmon was the first Duck off the board in this year’s draft, and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. was selected eight picks later to make it the fourth time in program history that two Ducks were selected in the first round.

Steelers To Start The Rookie?

The former Duck is projected to earn the starting nod in week 1 of the regular season when the Steelers take on the New York Jets on Sept. 7. Now with two preseason games under his belt, Harmon is aware of the expectations that surround him.

“Being a first rounder, an automatic starter as a rookie, yeah, most definitely there’s pressure,” Harmon said. “But pressure makes diamonds. That’s how I look at it.”

Tampa Bay has one last preseason tune up on Aug. 21 against the Carolina Panthers. It’s another opportunity for Harmon to build on the momentum he’s generated throughout camp and against the Buccaneers.

“He’s had a really good camp,” assistant general manager Andy Weidl said earlier in the week. “His explosiveness. His length. His hands, he’s always working his hands. Ability to escape blocks in both phases. The energy comes off the ball with the explosiveness.”

