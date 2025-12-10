Three NFL Teams That Could Draft Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has seen his 2025 NFL Draft stock rise ever since he led the Ducks to a win over Penn State during their “whiteout” game in Happy Valley.

Numerous mock drafts have Moore going in the first round, with some predicting a top-5 draft selection. It is still unclear whether or not Moore will return to Oregon for another season or declare for the NFL Draft, but if he does decide to go to the NFL, there are a few teams that could be potential landing spots.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon walks the sidelines as his team plays the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals could be a destination for Moore. The Cardinals currently have a 3-10 record and will be in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Should Moore be selected by Arizona, he would join a team with two fantastic offensive weapons in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr, and tight end Trey Mcbride.

The Cardinals currently have a quarterback in Kyler Murray, but the lack of success the franchise has had with Murray at the helm could convince them to part ways and draft a successor. Jacoby Brissett is under contract through 2026 but the organization still needs a face of the future.

Notably, the Cardinals have scouted four Oregon games this season.

It is possible the Cardinals will have a new coach next season. Current Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has led the Cardinals to a 4-13 season, an 8-9 season, and currently Arizona has a 3-10 record.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

This would be a dream scenario for Moore. Unfortunately, the Steelers have a 7-6 record this season which will take them out of having a top draft pick and perhaps their chance at Moore. Moore would be going to a team with not only a stout defense, but with wide receiver DK Metcalf who is a true downfield threat. The Steelers will need to address their need at quarterback and Moore could be it.

Miami Dolphins

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel reacts on the sidelines against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While maybe the unlikeliest of the bunch, the Miami Dolphins would be an excellent landing spot for Moore as well. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is expected back from injury next season and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle continues to turn in impressive performances. Should the Dolphins feel it is time to part ways with current quarterback Tua Tagavailoa, Moore could find himself in an excellent spot.

The Dolphins will have the same problem as the Steelers if Moore does in fact declare for the draft in that they will both likely not have a high enough draft pick to make Moore their next quarterback.

While Moore would undoubtedly make the most of any situation he’s put in, there may be some positives to returning to the Ducks for a final year. Moore will not be in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony this season, and another year the Ducks could change that and give him a chance to become the second Duck ever to win the trophy. Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore will be returning as well which could boost Moore’s stats.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Oregon coach Dan Lanning detailed Moore's strengths before the season even began.

“Dante has all the ability in the world, has the arm talent,” Lanning told Amaranthus. “I’ve been really pleased with his intelligence to get us checked into a positive play. A lot of times playing football, it's advantage offense, advantage defense based on the call. He's done a great job of getting us in an advantage call. Whenever he sees a certain look, being able to adjust and adapt to that.”

“The other piece I think is his poise. He's calm, collected. He plays with a swagger out there, which I think you want to have in a quarterback. He's done a really, really good job of that… He has a mentality right now about how he wants to go attack things,” Lanning continued.