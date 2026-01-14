Potential Transfer Destination For Oregon Quarterback Austin Novosad Revealed
Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason. Novosad had been in Eugene since his freshman year in 2023. After three seasons of not being the starting quarterback, he entered the portal.
According to a report from Pete Nakos of On3, an ACC team appears to be the front runner to land him.
Future Syracuse Quarterback?
According to Pete Nakos of On3, the Syracuse Orange are a “school worth noting at this point” for Novosad.
Novosad signed with Oregon as a member of their 2023 recruiting class. He didn’t see the field much in his three seasons, appearing in just nine games in mostly mop up duty. He went 12/15 passing for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception.
Syracuse is coming off a disappointing season in which they went 3-9 overall and 1-7 in the ACC. The offense was a major issue, averaging just 20.2 points per game which was the third lowest in the ACC.
The Orange are bringing back coach Fran Brown for his third season. Will Novosad potentiality be his starter in 2026?
Austin Novosad With Years of Sitting on Bench
Novosad sat behind three different Oregon Ducks starting quarterbacks; Bo Nix in 2023, Dillon Gabriel in 2024, and Dante Moore in 2025. Nix and Gabriel were each Heisman Trophy finalists in these seasons and were selected in the following NFL Draft. Moore didn’t have the numbers to be a Heisman Trophy finalist, but is viewed as the best quarterback prospect heading into a draft that the Ducks have had since Justin Herbert in 2020.
Moore has yet to make a final decision on if he will or won’t declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. It raises the question for who the Oregon starting quarterback will be this upcoming season.
Novosad decided he would rather take his talents elsewhere than potentially sit on the Oregon bench for the fourth straight year.
Who Will Start for Oregon Ducks in 2026?
In the transfer portal, the Ducks landed former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola was a five-star member in Nebraska’s class of 2024 recruiting class. He started in 2024 and 2025 with the Cornhuskers, totaling 4,819 passing yards and 31 passing touchdowns.
He played in all 13 Nebraska games in 2024 but only nine of their 13 in 2025 due to a season ending fractured fibula. It will be an interesting development to see if Raiola is ready to go in time for the first week of the 2026 season in Eugene.
It’s clear that if Moore decides to return, it will be his starting job for the second straight season. Things get interesting if he declares.
If Moore declares and Raiola isn’t healthy by the first game, that could open the door for another quarterback on the Ducks roster like Akili Smith Jr. or Brock Thomas. Smith and Thomas joined Novosad in the quarterback room in 2025.
