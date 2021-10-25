    • October 25, 2021
    Jackson Powers-Johnson Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Ankle Sprain

    Oregon's offensive line took some hits in a very physical game against UCLA.
    Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson could miss multiple weeks following an ankle sprain sustained in the Ducks' week 8 win over the UCLA Bruins, according to Head Coach Mario Cristobal.

    "I think Jackson Powers-Johnson may be (out) a couple of weeks. It is an ankle sprain. X-rays are negative so we're very hopeful and also relieved that it wasn't something more serious."

    Powers-Johnson got rolled up on in the first half of Saturday's game, he was helped off the field by medical staff and would later be carted to the locker room and would not return to the game. Following the game he was seen wearing a boot on his right foot and moving around using crutches. 

    The freshman offensive lineman from Utah has seen the most playing time of anyone in his recruiting class and was called upon once again after starting center Alex Forsyth wasn't able to go for the third straight week after going through warmups with the team. Cristobal said Monday that he is going to be day-to-day.

    As we saw in each of the last two games prior to UCLA, Ryan Walk slid over to handle snapping duties and we saw a lot of Dawson Jaramillo and Steven Jones throughout the contest. 

    The staff has rotated linemen throughout the season and fans are seeing the value of versatility come into play once again. The Ducks kept quarterback Anthony Brown upright for most of the game, but only totaled 121 rushing yards against the Pac-12's top rushing defense.  

