Predicting Oregon's Final Three Games Of The Regular Season
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks have just three games remaining in their regular season. With their next two games at home, the Ducks should be well-positioned to get into the College Football Playoff.
After a less-than convincing win over Wisconsin and a scare against Iowa, the Ducks seemed to be hanging onto their playoff hopes by a thread. The Ducks' home night game against Minnesota at Autzen Stadium provides them with a chance to get their offense back on track. Here is how their next three games could shake out.
Oregon vs. Minnesota
The Ducks will have to take Minnesota seriously and not look ahead to the USC matchup. The Golden Gophers currently have a committee in their backfield with a one-two punch of Darius Taylor and Fame Ijeboi. Ijeboi averages 4.7 yards per carry while Taylor averages 4.4 yards per carry. With the weather in Eugene calling for rain during the game, this matchup could turn into a slugfest similar to the Iowa Game. The Golden Gophers are well coached by P.J. Fleck, who has won a bowl game with Minnesota in each of the last four seasons.
The Ducks should be able to make life miserable for Golden Gophers freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey. Lindsey currently completes 62 percent of his passes and has 10 touchdowns and six interceptions through nine games.
Prediction: Oregon 24, Minnesota 6
Oregon vs. USC
Perhaps the toughest remaining game on the Ducks' schedule, the Trojans will visit Oregon in the Ducks’ penultimate game of the regular season. The Trojans are led by junior quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is currently completing 66.2 percent of his passes while tossing 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. USC’s two losses have both come on the road to Illinois and Notre Dame. The Trojans could possibly still control their own destiny by the time they meet Oregon in Autzen Stadium.
Prediction: Oregon 31, USC 23
Oregon at Washington
The Huskies' season was derailed after they lost to the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, 13-10. The Huskies played poorly, with Huskies quarterback Demond Williams was 20/32 with one touchdown and one interception. The Badgers' defense was able to stifle Huskies running back Adam Mohammed, who rushed 12 separate times for 54 yards,
There has also been chatter that Huskies coach Jedd Fisch will entertain offers for a new job after the season is over, and it’s unknown if that has had or will have an effect on Huskies players. With the Huskies' playoff hopes dashed, it is likely they will treat this game as their Super Bowl. Although this game is in Washington, a place Lanning has never won, this seems to be the year Oregon gets their win in Seattle.
Prediction: Oregon 38, Washington 14
Should the Ducks win out, they are in position make the College Football Playoff. Another loss however, would mean Oregon could be on bubble watch or the outside looking in when all is said and done.