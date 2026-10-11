Oregon Quarterback Dylan Raiola's Reaction to UCLA Performance Speaks Volumes

It would have been easy for Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola to avoid the spotlight following a performance in which he completed just 32 percent of his passes and threw two interceptions before being benched. Instead, after the No. 13 Ducks’ 17-15 loss to No. 21 UCLA, Raiola took accountability for what was one of the least efficient outings of his career.

“I got a younger brother, and he looks up to me, and I mean, this isn’t just football. This is life, and tough situations happen, and you gotta, you gotta own them,” Raiola said in the postgame press conference. “The product I put out there, I gotta live with that. So, I mean, I gotta own everything, take it on the chin and move forward.”

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola | Darby Winter

Raiola’s first start as Oregon’s official starting quarterback did not go as planned. After suffering a concussion in Week 4 against USC, starting quarterback Dante Moore remained sidelined for the Ducks’ home matchup against the Bruins, which gave Raiola his first opportunity to lead Oregon from the opening kickoff.

However, the former Nebraska starting quarterback struggled to find his footing. He finished 6-of-19 passing for 43 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions before being replaced by third-string quarterback and Eugene native Brock Thomas.

The performance was a stark contrast to Raiola’s previous outing against USC, when he stepped in for an injured Moore and delivered a clutch performance to lead Oregon to a 41-27 road victory. Raiola completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns and showed the poise and playmaking ability that made him a former starter.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, against UCLA, Raiola struggled to replicate that success as Oregon’s offense sputtered throughout the afternoon. The Ducks managed just nine points in their second loss of the season, and Raiola shouldered the responsibility for his role in the defeat.

“Teams count on me to, to make those plays, and, and, you know, I let them down today, so I’m gonna work my hardest to not let this happen again,” Raiola said.

What Oregon Quarterback Dylan Raiola Said After the Loss:

"There’s no running around them. There’s no dodging them. The product we put out there, the product I put out there. I’ve got to live with that."

"So I’ve got to own everything, take it on the chin, and move forward. We’ve got a quick turnaround, but it’s all respect to you guys, all the respect to the fans and everybody.”

Dylan Raiola points to costly turnovers rather than a lack of preparation

Oregon quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai, left, talks to quarterback Dylan Raiola during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I thought we had two great weeks of practice, great weeks of prep. Sometimes the ball doesn’t go your way, but I’ve got to do a better job around the guys of making a play or getting us going to flip the switch."

"It was really one play away from going the other way, but you can’t turn the ball over. You can’t win football games like that.”

Dylan Raiola emphasizes team connection

“Yeah, I mean, our connection is strong. That’s never going to change, and we still have seven games left. We’ve got some games in there that could sway our season to where we want it to look."

"We don’t control our destiny right now, but what we can control is the next game that we play and take it a week at a time. It’s cliché, but that’s what it is. You can’t make the playoffs right now. We’ve got to keep doing what we do weekly to get that result.”

Dylan Raiola takes full blame for passing struggles and says he let the team down

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola scrambles as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I thought I saw the field well. People will probably say I didn’t because of the way I played, but I thought I saw it well. Just, I’ve got to make throws when my receivers win. When my O-line gives me time, you can’t ask for anything more, and that was all game."

"So I’ve got to be better. The team is counting on me to make those plays, and I let them down today. I’m going to work my hardest to not let this happen again.”

Dylan Raiola addresses Dan Lanning turning to Brock Thomas to spark the offense

“Yeah, look, Brock [Thomas] is my boy. If we’re trying to spark something to get us going, I just want to win. I wasn’t in the plans to lead us down the stretch, but I can’t speak on that right now. I’m not sure what that’s going to look like."

"I want to think it was just we were trying to spark something, but we’ll see. The game of football is all about competition, and that’s what it is.”

Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas looks toward the scoreboard as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dylan Raiola defends the offensive line and refuses to blame the run game

“Yeah, I wouldn’t put it on our O-line. Like I said earlier, when there’s throws there to be made, I’ve got to make those throws. That has nothing to do with the run game. Credit to them, they’re a good football team. They’re undefeated for a reason, and they obviously had a plan to stop our running attack."

"Our O-line is awesome, and I wouldn’t trade them for anybody. We’re going to the doctor tomorrow to figure this thing out and hopefully get it turned forward.”

Dylan Raiola on watching film critically to bounce back next week

“Yeah, we play a game every week for the next seven weeks."

"Tomorrow, when I wake up, I’m going to be very critical of myself on this film, learn and grow from it, and that’s all you can do. You’ve got another good opponent coming into town next week, and we’ve got the fans and we’ve got to win. So it matters right now.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks' loss as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dylan Raiola reflects on facing former head coach Matt Rhule and Nebraska

“Yeah, Coach Rhule [Matt Rhule] gave me a chance my first two years of college, and nothing but love and respect for him. Coach [Dana] Holgorsen, Coach [Glenn] Thomas, my quarterback coach, and the entire staff."

"For two years, that was my home, and I truly feel like that. I still have relationships on that team."

"Next week, all that matters is winning. It’s going to be weird seeing that team across from me, but we’ve got to prepare. From what we heard, they played a really good game today against Indiana, and every team in the Big Ten is good. So, yeah, we expect their best.”

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