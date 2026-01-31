Quarterback Recruit Koa Malau'ulu Gets Real About What Makes Oregon Different

Oregon Ducks recruiting target Koa Malau'ulu is one of the more impressive 2028 quarterback prospects in the nation. He currently resides in the state of California, and is a top recruit from St. John Bosco High School.

Malau'ulu has started to pick up some traction on the recruiting trail for many reasons, including his ability to throw the deep ball. He is far above his time and is one of the more intriguing players at the quarterback position. Malau'ulu currently holds a three-star ranking and has offers from 15 programs, including Oregon.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks offered the talented prospect on Jan. 22, and he recently caught up with the Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Caleb Sisk. He discussed his future plans, impressions of what makes Oregon different and what the offer means to him.

Koa Malau'ulu Breaks Down His Offer

"I’m extremely Blessed," Malau'ulu confirmed when speaking to Oregon Ducks on SI's Caleb Sisk. "I prayed for this, and I'm not done working, I'm not there yet."

The talented quarterback would then name the coach who offered him from the Oregon staff.

"The coach who extended my offer is quarterback's coach Koa Ka'ai," Malau'ulu said.

Ka'ai is an assistant quarterbacks coach at Oregon and also a former Ducks tight end (2011-2015.)

An Oregon cheerleader waves a flag to celebrate a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s reputation goes beyond wins and uniforms. The Ducks have built one of college football’s tightest brotherhoods, with players who genuinely enjoy playing for their coaches and teammates. That environment has caught the attention of the Bellflower, California, star.

"When I think of the Ducks, I think of a brotherhood similar to St. John Bosco. I have some teammates going there, and they have been telling me it feels just like home," Malau'ulu said.

One of the most important factors in a prospect’s recruitment is where he visits and when those trips take place. Programs often miss on top targets if they cannot get them on campus. In many cases, multiple visits can ultimately lead to a commitment.

Malau'ulu is planning to visit the Ducks, which is encouraging news for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff as they continue their search for a 2028 quarterback. Here is what the prospect said about his visit plans in a conversation with Sisk.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yes, I’ll probably be going up in the summer or going to one of the camps," Malau'ulu said.

The Ducks' offer means a lot to the talented high school athlete. He explained what this offer specifically means for his recruitment, as he continues to take a step forward before he can speak with coaches virtually, thanks to the junior communication rule that doesn't take effect until the summer.

"The offer has told me that I'm headed in the right direction and to continue using my God-given gifts to make it as far as possible," Malau'ulu said.

Malau'ulu hold 15 offers, including Oregon, the Washington Huskies, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Arizona Wildcats and Michigan Wolverines. He has a family tie to Arizona as his father George Malau'ulu played quarterback at Arizona in early 90s.

After becoming St. John Bosco’s starter midway through his freshman season in 2024, he helped lead the program to a CIF championship game appearance. Across 12 games, he threw for 1,812 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for three more scores.

In 2025, as a sophomore he showed even more growth. Malau'ulu finished with 2361 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and five interceptions for one of the top programs in the country. He earned second team offense honors on MaxPreps Sophomore All-America Team.

