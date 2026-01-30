What Oregon Quarterback Recruit Dane Weber Said About Recent Offer and Future Plans

Four-star quarterback recruit Dane Weber is an uber-talented prospect from the state of California.

One of the newest offers the gunslinger received is from the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks have done a solid job in his recruitment, as they have been in contact with him since around the time when 2027 recruits could have active communication with the coaches from college programs.

Weber holds offers from many schools, which include the Colorado Buffaloes, Arizona State Sun Devils, UCLA Bruins, and many others outside of the Oregon program. The Temecula, California, star is one of the many players who have become a top name in the industry. He ranks as high as the 356th-best player in the country, according to 247Sports, and is one of the better players at the position.

Weber recently spoke to Oregon Ducks on SI's Caleb Sisk to detail everything surrounding his Ducks offer, along with what his visit plans look like.

"It means a lot to be offered by Oregon," Weber said. "Especially considering I have been in contact with their staff since their season opener. And after I was having a great time on my visit, it was intriguing."

Weber has been on their board for quite some time, but the offer coming in only turns the heat up for both parties. Weber would then go into detail to discuss which coach offered him, along with the message that was left by the coach.

Dane Weber Recaps His Oregon Offer

"Coach Koa (Ka'ai), the QBs coach, offered me. The message Coach Koa left was that they were interested and wanted to keep building this relationship."

Playing the quarterback position and being recruited by Oregon is a huge deal. It is easy to think back to some of the guys they have had who played the position very well, including Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, current Ducks starter Dante Moore, and current NFL star and former Ducks starter Justin Herbert.

Oregon has recruited the position successfully under coach Dan Lanning, landing commitments from four-star Akili Smith Jr. and five-star Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who later transferred to Cal.

While it is easy to think about the positional side of things, the talented quarterback prospect thinks about the team's accomplishments before anything.

"When I think of the Ducks, I think of tradition and winning; the culture behind the university is second to none," he said.

Weber would jump into discussion on if he is planning to visit the Oregon Ducks following his visit.

"Yes sir, I plan to visit as soon as possible to connect with the coaches and the players again."

This offer is something that won't be taken lightly, but what does this do for the Ducks now that he has received his offer? The Ducks quarterback target gave his answer.

"The offer definitely makes me reevaluate everything and the Ducks are definitely a contender," Weber said.

