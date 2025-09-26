Ranking Best Week 5 Uniforms As Oregon Steals Show With Glow-in-the-Dark Combo
Look good, play good. That’s always been the No. 6 Oregon Ducks’ attitude when it comes to their football uniforms. So far, that concept has helped Oregon to an undefeated start to the 2025 season.
The Ducks revealed black and white, glow-in-the-dark uniforms ahead of their top 10 road matchup against the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions. In what could end up being Oregon’s most important game of the regular season, the program is going all out with its “Mummy Duck” uniforms.
Oregon isn’t the only team that is rolling out show-stopping uniforms for week 5. How do the Ducks compare to how other teams are suiting up in week 5?
Best Week 5 Uniforms
Right there with Oregon to contend for best week 5 uniforms are the West Virginia Mountaineers. West Virginia unveiled its throwback uniforms in May, which it will debut against the Utah Utes.
The Mountaineers’ vintage uniforms are inspired by looks from all the way back to 1965. The traditional color palette that’s featured in the navy-blue jersey and gold pants is brought together by the gold helmets which feature a light blue outline of the state.
While the Ducks attempt to remain undefeated in Big Ten action, the Mountaineers search for their first Big 12 win. Both programs look to gain an extra edge in their play from their uniforms.
Joining Oregon and West Virginia with standout week 5 uniforms are the Boise State Broncos. Boise State will wear special helmets that display the Idaho capital building, a bronco and Albertsons Stadium.
The Buffalo Bulls play UConn in the Heroes Game during week 5 and made sure they would be suited for the occasion. Like Boise State, Buffalo’s helmets have a lot to do with their uniforms being mentioned among the best in week 5. The Bulls finish their all-blue look with helmets that feature a strip of white stars down the middle.
No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State isn’t the only week 5 White Out taking place. Mississippi State hosts No. 15 Tennessee and the Bulldogs showed off their new threads ahead of the matchup, and the uniforms will match the crowd in all-white, while featuring maroon numbers.
Oregon Continues To Impress With 2025 Uniforms
The Ducks also made a big statement during week 4 with their “Shoe Duck” uniforms, which paid tribute to Nike co-founders Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman.
Oregon has put together clean color combinations all season. The one thing that stands out about the Ducks’ uniforms, specifically the last two weeks, is that they’re always innovative. While Oregon pays homage to its past from time to time with throwback threads, other uniforms provide new concepts for how teams can suit up in the modern era of college football.
The full “Mummy Duck” look features black pants and white jerseys. The team will wear black helmets that have silver wings on the sides and glow-in-the-dark accessories, such as their gloves, arm sleeves and cleats.
The Ducks will also show off a shoulder patch with the “Mummy Duck” logo, encapsulating the theme.